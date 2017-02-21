Caddo cruises to Class 2A district titles

CADDO – The Caddo Bruins broke things open in the second half while the Lady Bruins rolled throughout on the way to Class 2A district championships on Saturday night.

In the opener, the 20th ranked Caddo girls dominated Wilson for a 67-25 victory to improve their record to 18-4. The 15th rated Bruins meanwhile erupted after intermission to pull away for a 54-31 win over Bryan County rival Colbert.

All three Bryan County team will be in action Thursday for regional play at Tushka. The Colbert boys meet Allen at 3 p.m. with Caddo tackling host Tushka in both the girls and boys evening contests for the third time this year. The two teams split matchups in January.

Girls

The game was never in doubt as the Lady Bruins controlled things throughout.

Two Lady Bruin players sliced the through Wilson’s defense to combine for 45 points with Alli Adair pouring in 25 points and Brittney Miller putting up a 20-point performance.

Caddo jumped out to a quick lead in the first period, carrying a 13-5 advantage into the quarter number two.

Miller dominated as she scored 10 of Caddo’s 19 points in the second period as the Lady Bruins pulled out to 25-12 lead. Kacie Clower followed with a three-pointer while Taylor Waller and Adair both made buckets to round out a 9-3 run giving Caddo a 32-15 halftime advantage.

The Lady Bruins kept flexing their offensive power in the third frame as their defense shut down Wilson.

Caddo started the quarter with a 15-0 flurry as their defense grabbed rebounds and turnovers which turned into eight fast-break points. It was a 50-25 lead after three stanzas.

The Lady Bruin defense once again clamped down in the final frame and didn’t allow Wilson to score a point and they cruised to an easy win.

Along with Adair and Miller’s explosion of points, Clower hit double figures with 10. Tanna Hightower and Kynsey Dixon had six points each.

Boys

Caddo had a slim five-point halftime lead before pulling away in third period and Colbert couldn’t answer.

The Bruin offense was hitting on all cylinders in the first period as Caddo went on a 10-0 run before Colbert scored its first bucket with a minute left. It was a Bruin team effort as Daniel Stone, Garrett McMichael and K.W. Adair all scored with Kaden Johnson hitting two baskets. Caddo held a 10-4 edge headed into the second period.

Caddo pushed it to a commanding 22-11 lead with less than a minute before the half when Colbert put together 6-0 run with a basket by Ronnie Rickman and four points from Brandon Denton to cut the Bruins’ lead to five at the break.

The Bruins came out with a mission in the third period as Colbert struggled to keep pace.

Caddo’s Gage McMichael hit from beyond the arc to start the period and sparked a 16-0 run. Garrett McMichael sank two three-point baskets in the run and Adair poured in six points. Colbert scored only seven points in the frame and trailed Caddo 41-24 at the end of three.

In the fourth, Caddo outscored the Leopards 14-7 and rolled on to become district champs.

Caddo put two players in double digits as Adair paced the scoring with 16 points and Garrett McMichael had 13. Daniel Stone, Alex Whitley and Johnson notched six points apiece, Gage McMichael finished with three with Braden Couch and Matthew Jenkins adding two each.

Colbert’s top scorer was Rickman with 16 points. Josh Means, Denton and Carlos Segura all finished with four and Dillion Winger chipped in two.

Caddo freshman Kaden Johnson drives past a Colbert defender on this play Saturday night. Johnson tossed in six points as the Bruins rode a balanced assault to a 54-31 win over the Leopards for the district championship. Brittney Miller looks for an opening between Wilson players in the Class 2A district finals on Saturday. Miller sliced her way to 20 points and Caddo cruised to a 67-25 win to improve to 18-4 on the season.

