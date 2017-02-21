Caddo state runner-up, Durant second at Holdenville

Powerlifting squads from both Durant and Caddo High Schools turned in strong performances during meets at the end of last week as each took home second place team efforts.

The Lions had several personal best performances during the Butch Rawls Invitational at Holdenville while the Bruins claimed their honors during the Class C & B 8-Man Football State Powerlifting Meet at Wetumka, finishing as state runner-up.

For Durant, two lifters took top honors in their respective weight divisions with Cameron Steadman taking the heavyweight title and Tyler Olive the 242-pound championship.

Steadman’s lifts totaled 1,310 pounds, including 515 in squat, 285 on bench and 510 in the deadlift. Olive also lifted 1,310 total as he posted 445 in squat, 305 on bench and 560 in the deadlift.

Several other Durant lifted scored high finishes, led by Jaston Daniels with a third at 168 pounds with 1,075 pounds (430 squat, 210 bench, 435 deadlift).

Matt Carter also claimed third place in the 145-pound division by posting a total of 890 pounds (325 squat, 205 bench and 360 deadlift). Just behind Carter was Matt Gillis in fifth at 810 pounds (295 squat, 195 bench and 320 deadlift) as well as Alissa French in eighth with 715 (295 squat, 125 bench, 295 deadlift).

Fourth place finishers for the Lions included Brandon Fox at 157 with a lift total of 965 (365 squat, 215 bench, 385 deadlift); Parker Maldonado at 123 pounds with a combined lift of 670 (200 squat, 145 bench, 325 deadlift); and Jared Iscimenler at 242 pounds with a total of 1,210 pounds on three lifts (420 squat, 265 bench, 525 deadlift). Just behind Iscimenler was Derek Ogden in seventh at 242 with a total of 1,155 (405 squat, 245 bench, 460 deadlift).

The solid DHS showing continued at 181 pounds where Bryan Usry was 5th with 945 pounds (340 squat, 215 bench, 390 deadlift) and Jordan Fenner took 6th at 910 (340 squat, 210 bench, 360 deadlift).

At 220 pounds, Landon Tubbs was the top Lion finisher in fifth at 1,050 total (360 squat, 265 bench, 425 deadlift) while Caleb Cain ended eighth with a combined lift of 1,025 pounds (405 squat, 205 bench, 415 deadlift).

“It was a really solid performance for us,” Coach Ron Norman commented. “We had several that improved greatly from their last meet.”

Caddo’s showing came against a total of 25 eight-man playing schools in attendance as four Bruins were state titlists in their weight divisions.

Senior Clayton Holbrook led the way at 145 pounds while fellow seniors Chanceton Erwin (168 pounds) and Daniel Hawkins (181 pounds) also claimed top honors. Junior Jaren Proctor rounded out the state champs in the 220-pound weight class while also coming away with outstanding heavyweight bench honors.

Other Caddo lifters who did well at the meet were senior Mitch Nickles, who was second at 132 pounds, and sophomore Seth Kelly, who claimed third at 198.

The Bruins also had several contributing to the team score as well, including junior Justin Cantley (8th at 275 pounds) and freshman Waylon Stanley (8th at 242 pounds.

Lifting in the 242-pound division were juniors Michael Usrey and Sara Behrens. Senior Colton Ledford competed in the 198-pound class, junior P.J. McClure in the 168-pound class with juniors Cooper Manning and Kaden Dixon lifting at 157, junior Tara Dodson at 145 and freshman Cameron McClain at 132 pounds.

“These guys and girls put in a lot of time and effort to try and compete at a top level,” Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor stated. “We have been battling it out with Allen at each meet we go to. We outscored them at the Prague meet, but placed second behind them at the Allen meet and this state meet.

“Team trophies are hard to attain in powerliftng unless you have lifters scattered in each different weight classes. Allen just has more kids lifting than we do, but we do very well giving our number of lifters.”

The next weight meet for the Bruins will be the small school (class C – 2A) Regionals in Antlers on March 3. Lifters who place in the top five of their weight class will advance to the small school state meet in Prague on March 11.

Local powerlifters compete well