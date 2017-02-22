Busy weekend ahead for SE athletics

And then there were two.

Southeastern basketballers will host Harding’s Bisons tonight and Arkansas Tech’s Golden Suns and Wonder Boys Saturday afternoon to close out the regular season.

Softball is home to Arkansas-Monticello for 1 p.m. doubleheaders Friday and Saturday to open Great American Conference play.

Baseball is on the road to Arkansas-Monticello and Northwestern before the next home game vs. the University of Central Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

Men’s and women’s tennis will host Cowley County at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 28.

THE LATEST GAC basketball standings show Harding having claimed the regular-season championship for the ladies with an overall mark of 22-3 and a conference record of a darn-near perfect 19-1.

Harding’s lone loss was a thriller at Southwestern on January 26. It wasn’t decided until Shalie Mcalester scored her only points of the game with 19 seconds to play.

The 5-11 junior from Carlsbad, New Mexico, by way of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, dropped in a layup off an inbounds pass to put the Lady Bulldogs in the win column.

Arkansas Tech (20-4) is second at 16-4 and Southeastern (16-8) is alone in third place at 14-6.

Southwestern (16-9) is fourth at 12-7 and East Central (12-12) is fifth at 11-9 with Ouachita Baptist (12-14) sixth at 9-11 and Southern Nazarene (11-12) seventh at 8-11.

Arkansas-Monticello (11-13) and Henderson State (8-18) are tied for eighth at 8-12. Northwestern (7-19) is 6-14, Oklahoma Baptist (8-18) is 5-15 and Southern Arkansas (5-19) is last at 3-17.

Oklahoma Baptist is ineligible for post-season play due to provisional membership status with the GAC.

Southeastern, Southwestern, Tech and East Central have each clinched berths in the championship tournament.

For the men, Arkansas Tech and Arkansas-Monticello are tied for first with 20-4 overall and 16-4 GAC records.

East Central (19-7) is third at 15-5. Southern Nazarene (15-10) is fourth at 12-7 and Harding (14-10) is fifth at 11-9.

Ouachita Baptist (12-12) and Southern Arkansas (12-14) are tied for sixth at 10-10 with Henderson State (14-12) eighth at 9-11.

Northwestern is (11-14) and 7-13. Southeastern is (10-16) and 6-14, Oklahoma Baptist (7-17) is 4-16 and ineligible for the tournament. Southwestern (6-19) is last at 3-16.

COACH DARIN GROVER’S young ladies are led by Olivia Potter with 13.5 points per game.

Potter is the three-queen, shooting .382 on 73 of 191 from beyond the arc.

Katie Webb is second in scoring with 13.1 points and first in rebounding with 7.8 retrieves per game. She has 48 offensive boards and leads the team with 17 blocked shots and 28 steals.

Rachel Wallace hits 8.9 points and grabs 4.4 rebounds a game while shooting .376 on 32 of 85 three-pointers.

Sa’Liesha Hunter averages 7.7 points and 3.7 boards while dishing out a team-high 101 assists. Emem David is second in rebounding with 7.3 a game while scoring 7.1 points. She shoots .539 from the field on 55 of 102 attempts.

Southeastern is scoring 71.6 points and pulling down 42.3 rebounds per game while allowing 68.2 points and 40.7 boards.

Harding is led by Caroline Hogue with 13.1 points and 8.9 rebounds a game. The 6-1 sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas, and the University of Nebraska-Omaha leads the team with 67 blocked shots.

Sydney Laycock, a 5-11 junior from Paragould, Arkansas, averages 13 points and 5.8 boards, has 46 assists and shoots .333 on 37 of 111 from beyond the arc.

A’ndrea Haney scores 10.9 points and shoots .355 on 22 of 62 trey tries. The 5-6 senior from West Plains, Missouri, leads the team with 118 assists and 48 blocked shots while grabbing 4.5 boards a game.

Sydnie Jones, a 6-0 sophomore from North Little Rock, Arkansas, averages 10.2 points a game, is second with 22 blocked shots and third with 5.4 rebounds.

Faian Miller is a 5-11 junior from North Little Rock who scores 8.9 points and collects 3.4 boards a game. She shoots .333 on 43 of 129 three-point attempts, is second with 52 assists and 29 steals.

COACH KELLY GREEN’S men are paced by Anton Cook at 18.1 points per game.

Cook shoots .363 with 66 of 182 from downtown and is second with 59 assists.

Tyler Lonzie and Kevin Buckingham each score 10.8 points a game. Lonzie is the top rebounder with 7.6 per game and Buckingham is second with 5.3 boards. Lonzie leads with a team-high 28 blocked shots.

Buckingham shoots .391 with 50 of 128 from far out and is second with 11 blocked shots while leading with 41 steals. Jett Jobe is the assists leader with 130 while scoring 8.1 points and logging 34 steals.

Nathan Jackson scores 6.7 points and grabs 4.6 rebounds a game. He also has 39 assists and 22 steals.

COACH RON FAUBION’S LadyStorm softballers will take on the Golden Suns of Arkansas-Monticello here Friday and Saturday.

This is the conference opener for both teams and they both bring 6-4 records to start the action.

Sophomore first baseman/pitcher/outfielder Destiny Riddle is the leading hitter with a .394 average, four doubles, a home run and 11 batted in.

Senior catcher Conner Harmon is batting .367 with a team-high two homers and seven RBIs. She has also thrown out five of 12 would-be base stealers.

Freshman outfielder Kennedy Salyers is hitting .361 with four doubles and seven runs batted in. She has one steal in one attempt.

Junior first baseman Jordyn James has a .348 average with a home run and 10 RBIs.

Freshman second baseman and leadoff hitter Symphoni Shomo hits .344 with two doubles, five RBIs and three stolen bases in four tries. Sophomore outfielder Keeshia Thompson is batting .320 with a double and one steal in one attempt.

Sophomore shortstop Mykaela Wallace has a .314 average with a double, two triples, a homer and seven RBIs. Freshman third baseman Marisa Fleck is close to the .300 mark at .281 with a pair of doubles and five runs batted in.

Sophomore Emily Cudd is 5-1 in the circle with a 3.56 earned run average. She has pitched 37.1 innings with two complete games in five starts and has recorded 19 strikeouts.

Start times for women’s basketball is 5:30 tonight and 1 p.m. Saturday with the men to follow.

Softball twinbills will begin at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Harold Harmon is retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern