Lady Lions bow out of 5A playoffs with loss to Shawnee

Shawnee proved exactly why it is the third-ranked team in the state in Class 5A on Thursday night as the Lady Wolves scored the game’s first 26 points on the way to a 70-26 over Durant in the regional tournament.

The Lady Wolves, now 19-5, advanced on to the regional finals on Saturday against Claremore while the Lady Lion season came to an end.

Shawnee’s size and athleticism took command from the opening tip as the hosts rolled to a 17-0 edge after one quarter.

Durant finally ended an 11-minute scoring drought to start the game on a free throw by Destinee Lewis before Hayley Morgan chipped in a three-pointer and Tristyn Hamilton a bucket before the half. It was 39-6 at intermission.

The Lady Wolves then cruised through the second half as both teams substituted frequently. Durant notched five points in the third period and 15 in the final frame.

Morgan totaled six to lead the scoring. Hamilton and Lewis posted four along with Annalee Jones. Cassidy McCann, Kendall Cordell and Karli Westmoreland contributed two apiece with All Keel chippin in a point.

