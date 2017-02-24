Late flurry spurs Silo past Mangum in regional tourney

The Silo Rebels trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half but found the offensive rhythm in the final quarter to explode past Mangum, 62-52, and onto the Class 2A regional finals on Thursday night in Walters.

Seniors Bryce Brister and Jake Hamilton combined for 17 fourth quarter points to spur a 26-9 Silo run that put the Rebels in front to stay.

“Our seniors just had a refuse to lose mentality,” Silo head coach Brett Frank said. “We got a phenomenal performance from Patch Hamilton off the bench as he held Mangum’s leading scorer to just two points in the second half. That was huge.”

It was tied at 21 after a high-scoring first quarter before each team settled in defensively as Mangum carried a 30-29 edge to the halftime break.

The Tigers pushed the margin to double figures in the third frame before Silo rallied at the end of the quarter to cut the deficit to 43-36.

It was all Rebels in the fourth behind the one-two punch of Brister and Jake Hamilton, who had nine and eight respectively.

Brister finished with a game-high 20 points while Hamilton also reached double figures with 14.

Nolan Brister contributed eight, Austin Thomas and Patch Hamilton scored six apiece, Dally Cheek notched five while Korben Ford had three.

Silo will play in the regional championship Saturday night at Latta.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SiloRebels.jpg