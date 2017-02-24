SE drops softball pair to Arkansas-Monticello

It was 83 nice degrees Thursday with no softball games scheduled.

It closer to 38 Friday with the wind blowing like a whole gob of politicians in a small room and a softball doubleheader scheduled.

Coach Ron Faubion’s LadyStorm dropped both ends of a twinbill to Arkansas-Monticello, breaking up a six-inning perfect game in a 5-1 opening loss.

A four-run rally in the sixth fell just short in a 6-5 loss in game two.

Coach Faubion said, “We can’t stay away from the long ball. I think we gave up two doubles, a triple and three home runs.

“We knew we would be young and inexperienced and it shows up when we can least afford it. The kids are playing hard and I can see improvement. It just hasn’t translated to the field yet, but I believe it’s coming.

“You have to give credit where it’s due and their pitcher (Kendra Coleman) just flat shut us down in the first game. We managed only two hits and they came in the seventh. We outhit them in the second game, 11-10, but it wasn’t quite enough.

“Any team would have had to play a great game against Coleman to win the way she pitched today. We’ll just come back out and try again (today).”

The LadyStorm and Cotton Blossoms will throw out the first pitch at 1 p.m. in today’s doubleheader.

Arkansas-Monticello 5, LadyStorm 1

Monticello senior Kendra Coleman retired the first 18 Storm batters before Symphoni Shomo led off the Storm seventh with a bunt single, moved to third on Kennedy Salyers’ double to right-center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jordyn James.

That was it for offense for the LadyStorm.

The Cotton Blossoms scored a run in the first on a leadoff triple by Jordan Herbner and a sac fly by Korie Parker.

The visitors broke it open with four runs in the fifth on a single, two-run homer, double, walk, hit batsman, RBI-walk and a fielder’s choice.

Emily Cudd (5-2) pitched the first four innings for Southeastern, allowing five earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Ashley Moore came on for the last three innings and blanked the Blossoms on two hits with one walk and three whiffs.

Coleman worked seven innings for Arkansas-Monticello, giving up one earned run on two hits, walking one and striking out seven to run her record to 6-0.

Shomo and Salyers were one for three each for the LadyStorm (6-5).

Ashton Curry was one for three for Monticello (7-4) with a home run and two runs batted in. Herbner was two for four with two runs scored.

Arkansas-Monticello 6, LadyStorm 5

The Cotton Blossoms scored a run in the first on a one-out error, infield hit, walk and a single before a double play ended the inning.

A solo homer to lead off the second made it 2-0, Monticello. Two in the fourth on Coleman’s fifth home run of the year stretched it to 4-0 before the Storm scored one in the bottom of the third.

Shomo drilled a one-out double to left and came across on an up-the-middle single by Destiny Riddle.

That wrapped up Storm scoring until the four-run sixth.

Moore came on to relieve started Riddle for the Storm and allowed two earned runs on four hits in 1.2 innings. Riddle was touched up for four runs, three earned, on five hits three walks and two strikeouts.

Monticello scored two runs on four-straight hits in the fifth before Riddle returned to get a strikeout and end the inning.

James started the Storm rally with a walk and pinch-runner Kailyn Blackwood was nipped at second on a fielder’s choice by Cudd. A fly to center made it two down, but the Storm strung four hits in a row to make it a squeaker.

Keeshia Thompson singled to right field, Brittany Chatellier ripped a run-scoring single to left, Shomo singled and Salyers doubled home two runs to make it 6-5, Blossoms.

Cudd came on to pitch the top of the seventh, allowed one hit and struck out one.

The Storm stranded the tying run in the bottom of the seventh after James delivered a one-out single.

Riddle took the loss to make her record 1-2.

Maylie Bain pitched 5.2 innings to get the win for Monticello and improve to 2-1. She gave up five earned runs on nine hits, struck out one and walked one. Alyson Finnigan collected her first save with 1.1 nnings of two-hit relief.

James was two for three to pace the Storm. Shomo, Salyers and Thompson were two for four each. Shomo scored two and drove in one, Salyers drove in two runs and Thompson scored a run.

Chatellier was one for three with a run scored and one RBI. Riddle and Mykaela Wallace were one for four each and Riddle had one RBI.

Coleman led Monticello with three for three and a home run. Kali Bolter was two or three with a double and homer.

Harold Harmon is retired as Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern

Junior Jordyn James starts her swing for one of her two hits in Friday’s second game against Arkansas-Monticello. James also had the lone Southeastern RBI in the opener as the Lady Storm dropped a pair of contests to open Great American Conference play. The same two teams meet again today at 1 p.m. at Southeastern. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_8781.jpg Junior Jordyn James starts her swing for one of her two hits in Friday’s second game against Arkansas-Monticello. James also had the lone Southeastern RBI in the opener as the Lady Storm dropped a pair of contests to open Great American Conference play. The same two teams meet again today at 1 p.m. at Southeastern. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat