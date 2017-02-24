Regional Basketball Roundup

Caddo 62, Wetumka 42 (Girls)

Alli Adair and Brittney Miller combined for 22 points in the first quarter as Caddo exploded out of the gates to cruise past Wetumka to advance to the Class 2A regional consolation finals.

The Lady Bruins rolled to a 24-7 lead through one stanza before extending the margin to 39-17 at halftime. They cruised home from there after intermission.

Adair and Miller each tossed in 19 points with the majority of those coming during the early first half eruption.

Kynsey Dixon led the charge inside with eight with Kacie Clower contributing six, Allison Hawkins five, Tanner Hightower four and Brooke Crawford chipped in one.

The 20th ranked Lady Bruins improved to 19-5 on the season and will face Allen today at 1:30 in Canadian for a trip to next week’s area tournament.

Tushka 75, Canadian 59 (Boys)

The 13th rated Tushka Tigers made quick work of host Canadian in a Class 2A regional tournament elimination game Friday night racing to a 25-6 lead and cruised the rest of the way.

It was a 45-24 advantage for the Tigers at intermission and they coasted home from there.

Marcus Hampton was red hot from the perimeter, sinking six three-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points.

Zach Dill had 15 and Conner Sutton chipped in 13 for the Tigers, who nearly had five double figure scorers as Dillon Mansell and Mason Brinkley added nine apiece.

Jacob Spradlin posted five and Zac Southerland ended with two points.

Tushka moves on and will face Central Sallisaw today at 3 o’clock in Canadian for the regional consolation crown and a berth in next week’s area tournament.