Regional Tournament Roundup

Talihina 53, Rock Creek 52 (Boys)

A furious fourth quarter comeback put Rock Creek in front 52-51 with 12 seconds left but Karim Byrd’s offensive rebound and putback in the waning seconds proved to be the game winner.

Talihina took a 28-26 lead on another last second shot in the opening half and the Golden Tigers extended the margin to 43-32 after three stanzas.

Rock Creek was not finished however, putting together a spectacular comeback behind eight points from Darian James and a pair of Christian McGowan three-pointers.

James ended with 18 points to lead all scorers while McGowan finished with 15 on the strength of five three-pointers.

Davis Rogers chipped in eight, Shacona Vandenburg chipped in four while Sam Roper, Karson Dry, Brock Allen and Austin Green all notched two apiece.

Rock Creek slipped to 21-6 and faces Central Sallisaw in the area loser’s bracket on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Wilburton.

Wright City 59, Caddo 54 (Boys)

Bidding for a monster upset, the Caddo Bruins held a four-point lead in the fourth quarter against second-ranked Wright City Saturday night but couldn’t quite hold off the Lumberjax in the Class 2A regional championship at Canadian.

Each team totaled 12 points in the opening stanza before the 27-1 Lumberjax surged in front 29-23 at the half.

Caddo however responded in a big way, outscoring Wright City 21-12 in the third frame led by eight big points from Garrett McMichael. That put the Bruins on top 44-41 heading into the final stanza.

The margin was up to four with five minutes left but the Lumberjax fed off their pressure defense in the final frame to notch a decisive 18-10 run.

Garrett McMichael finished with 19 points to lead all scorers in the contest.

Daniel Stone also reached double figures with 11, K.W. Adair added eight, Gage McMichael scored seven, Kaden Johnson had four, Braden Couch posted three and Matthew Jenkins tossed in two.

The Bruins, now 19-5 on the year, are still alive in the area loser’s bracket and will tangle with Wister at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Wilburton.

Caddo 43, Allen 37 (Girls)

Clinging to a 30-28 lead with their playoff lives on the line, Caddo senior Alli Adair virtually took over the game down the stretch while scoring 12 of her team’s 13 points in the final frame to hold off Allen.

The Lady Bruins, 20-5 on the season, move on to the Class 2A area tournament on Thursday at Wilburton where they will face Rattan at 6:30 p.m.

Caddo looked like it might cruise to the regional consolation crown, building a 13-10 lead through one frame and 26-16 at intermission.

Allen had other ideas however, outscoring the Lady Bruins 12-4 in the third to make things very interesting.

That’s when Adair went to work offensively, scoring three field goals along with a perfect six for six effort at the charity stripe to hold the Lady Mustangs at bay. She ended with a game-high 24 points.

Kynsey Dixon added 11, Kacie Clower scored four, Brittney Miller three and Tanna Hightower checked in with one point.

Tushka 48, Wright City 44 (Girls)

The Tushka Lady Tigers moved within one victory of the state tournament Saturday night with an exciting regional championship win over seventh-rated Wright City at Canadian.

Tushka came out on fire, racing to a 17-5 first quarter lead behind a nine-point eruption from Ryann Cochran.

The lead swelled to 30-15 at intermission but the Lady Jax found an answer in the second half.

Wright City notched an 11-7 run in the third period to cut the deficit to 11 and then outpointed Tushka 18-11 in the final stanza. The Lady Tigers however finished it off at the charity stripe with Jaylee Eaves hitting four free throws while Alissa Kindred added a pair.

Cochran poured in 20 points to lead the charge for 11th ranked Tushka, which improved to 26-2.

Eaves tossed in 11 points, Grace Wall had seven, Adriene Percell scored five, Taylor Chambers had three and Kindred posted two.

Tushka now faces second-ranked Howe for the area championship and berth in the state tournament at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Wilburton.

