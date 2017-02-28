Eight Bryan County gymnasts competed in Ardmore February 4 in the Annual Snowflake Invitational at Kippers Gymnastics in Ardmore. Gymnasts from Ada, Ardmore, McAlester and Atoka attended the meet, including 20 from Big C.A.T.S. Gymnastics in Atoka, where the Bryan County gymnasts train.

Girl gymnasts perform individual routines on the uneven bars, vault, balance beam and floor. They competed in this meet in levels of increasing difficulty, either Level 1A, 1, 2, or 3, where routines are all the same. They can also compete in the XCel division, where routines are unique.

Four of the Bryan County gymnasts were champions in their level and age division: McKensie Boyd, a ten-year-old student at Durant Intermediate School, placed first all-around in Level 3. McKenzie Condor, a nine-year-old student at Durant Intermediate School, also placed first all-around, in a different age division. Madison Hauff, an eight-year-old student at Victory Life Academy, placed third all-around in XCel level Gold.

Boy gymnasts compete on still rings, uneven bars, high bar, vault, floor and pommel horse. Kelson Powell, a five-year-old student at Silo Elementary, placed first all-around in Level 1 in his age division.

Abigail Smith, a seven-year-old student at Caddo Elementary, and Cheyenne Daniel, a seven-year-old student at Calera Elementary, both competed in Level 1. Alexi Powell, an eight-year-old student at Silo Elementary, also competed in Level 2. Khloe Harris, a seven-year-old student at Silo Elementary, competed in XCel Gold.

Melissa and Doug Grace have this year taken over ownership of Big C.A.T.S. from Heidi Lewis, who founded the gym in 2011. Big C.A.T.S. now competes against Lewis and her new gym, McAlester Elite Gymnastics Academy (M.E.G.A.), but they consider themselves “sister gyms,” Melissa says.

“Watching Heidi, our sister in Christ, grow to the McAlester area to share God’s love and impact another location of gymnasts has been such an amazing blessing,” Melissa says. “This is such an exciting time to be a part of the Big C.A.T.S. family!”

Big C.A.T.S. offers recreational and competitive gymnastics for boys and girls from babies up to age 16. For more information, go to www.bigcatsgym.com.

Kippers gymnasts are pictured back row from left: McKensie Boyd of Durant, Presley Pigg of Coleman, Mckenzie Condor of Durant, Rylee Thelen of Atoka, Taylor Thelen of Atoka, Mady Hauff of Atoka, Avery Tipton of Atoka, Peyton Thelen of Atoka and Belle Hookom of Atoka. On front is Khloe Harris of Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KippersMeet.BigCATS-2.jpg Kippers gymnasts are pictured back row from left: McKensie Boyd of Durant, Presley Pigg of Coleman, Mckenzie Condor of Durant, Rylee Thelen of Atoka, Taylor Thelen of Atoka, Mady Hauff of Atoka, Avery Tipton of Atoka, Peyton Thelen of Atoka and Belle Hookom of Atoka. On front is Khloe Harris of Durant. Submitted photo

Big C.A.T.S. take home top honors