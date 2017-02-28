Posted on by

J.C. Watts speaks at Regional FCA Banquet


Fourteen area athletes were recognized as Fellowship of Christian Athletes of the Year and Rising Stars during the annual Southeastern Oklahoma FCA Banquet Tuesday night in Durant. Those honorees are pictured with keynote speaker J.C. Watts, a former University of Oklahoma quarterback and United States Congressman from Oklahoma.


Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat

