Durant comeback falls short in McAlester loss

McALESTER – With a chance to wrap up the third place slot in District 5A-3 on Thursday, the Durant Lions saw another early lead slip away as a late comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to rival McAlester at Mike Deak Field.

Durant will get a second chance today as the two teams conclude their league series at 5 p.m. at the DHS diamond, but will need help from other teams to take third in district. Pryor wrapped up the 5A-3 title on Thursday with an 11-3 win over Bishop Kelley.

Things looked good for the Lions at the outset as they came up with one of their normal strong starts as Dakota Finley, Matthew Knox and Connor Roberts all singled to start the contest and put Durant up 1-0.

After a walk to Brady Nichols however things soured quickly and McAlester was able to get out of the bases loaded, no out jam without any further damaged on a pair of pop ups and a strikeout.

That seemed to set the tone for the Lion offense, which did not get another base runner against McAlester starting hurler Noah Cook until a Finley single to left with two outs in the fifth.

Despite leadoff singles in both the first and second stanzas, Roberts held the Buffalo offense in check until the third when McAlester took full advantage of a Durant error to plate three unearned runs, taking the lead on a two-run single by Brandon Rutledge.

The Lions rallied to knot the score in the fifth as Finley’s single ended a run of 14 straight DHS hitters retired. Matthew Knox reached on an error and Roberts helped himself again with a two-run double down the leftfield line that tied the game.

McAlester wasted little time answering as Mason Ross drove a Roberts offering over the centerfield wall for a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning.

Durant put together one final rally attempt in the seventh as Brayden Green walked and Finley reached on an error when the Buffaloes misplayed a bunt. With the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, Cook got a strikeout and McAlester intentionally walked Roberts.

The Buffaloes however were able to slam the door with a strikeout and fly out to end the game.

Roberts was the tough-luck losing pitcher despite allowing just one earned run on five hits. He struck out eight and walked three.

Finley and Roberts each had two of Durant’s five hits for the game.

