Calera survives Colbert for 2A district crown

CALERA – Fourth-ranked Calera got all it wanted from Bryan County rival Colbert but posted a pair of tight victories to claim the Class 2A district title.

The Bulldogs needed a late rally for a 4-3 win and also had to come back from an early deficit in a 7-3 triumph.

Calera improved to 24-5 heading into next week’s regional tournament.

Calera 4, Colbert 3

Colbert’s Ronnie Rickman stifled the Calera offense through six frames but the Bulldogs came alive in the seventh, notching a pair of runs on three hits for the win.

Rickman carried a no-hitter to the seventh and held a 3-2 lead before Shawn Harper belted a leadoff homer to tie the game. Two batters later Luke Weddle slapped a double and scored one batter later on a Tristen Corbin walkoff double.

Calera had scored two unearned runs in the third off a pair of Colbert errors.

The Leopards managed just one hit against Bulldog southpaw Dillon Bumgarner through six innings but came alive in the seventh against the Calera bullpen, cashing in three runs off three errors, a hit batter and a passed ball.

Calera 7, Colbert 3

After spotting the Leopards an early 3-0 lead, Calera was able to rally although they didn’t break things open until the fifth inning.

The Bulldogs took advantage of a pair of Colbert errors for a run in the first before taking the lead in the second when Shawn Harper smashed a three-run double.

It was still just 4-3 in the fifth when Calera finally put it away with three tallies sparked by a RBI double by Chase Hamilton and run-scoring single from Cooper Hamilton.

Chase notched a pair of doubles in the contest while brother Cooper had two singles to lead the way for the Bulldogs.

Tristen Corbin worked out of the early difficulty to pick up the pitching win, scattering five hits while striking out seven.

