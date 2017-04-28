Silo fires two shutouts in sweep of Vian

SILO – Sensational pitching spurred the Silo Rebels to an impressive doubleheader shutout of Vian in baseball action on Thursday afternoon.

The Rebels picked up a 4-0 victory in the opener and rolled past the Wolverines, 11-0, in game two.

Now 26-3, the second-rated Rebels are set to finish the regular season on Monday at Kingston before next week’s regional tournament.

In Thursday’s opening game sophomore southpaw Dylan Turner baffled Vian hitters throughout, working a complete game four-hitter that included seven strikeouts and just two walks.

Silo scored all its runs in the fifth inning as Vian misplayed a single off the bat of Carson Atwood before a key two-run double by Hunter Ratcliffe.

Atwood ended with two hits in the contest while Ratcliffe, Kash Walls, Dainjer Robinson and Trevor Daily notched one apiece.

Game two saw Jake Hamilton combine with Atwood, Braeden Wright and Ratcliffe on a pitching two-hitter in which they fanned nine hitters and walked only one.

The Rebels plated two runs in the first, one in the second and broke it wide open with six in the third inning.

Korben Ford had two hits, including a double, and Parker Holland also chipped in two singles to fuel the Rebels. Walls and Wright also contributed key hits.

