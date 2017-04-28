Silo, Calera advance to 4A slow pitch state

SILO – It was another offensive showcase for the Silo Lady Rebels on Thursday while Calera utilized timely hits and key defensive plays as the Bryan County duo each advanced to next week’s Class 4A slow pitch softball state tournament.

The host Lady Rebels pounded their way to a 12-0 romp over Wilburton in the opener and then outslugged Calera, 16-9, for the regional crown.

Meanwhile the Lady Bulldogs, who downed Pocola, 12-4, in their first contest rebounded with a 6-5 squeaker over Pocola again in the consolation finals.

It will be Silo’s third straight trip to the spring state tournament while Calera qualified for the fourth year in a row. The Class 4A state tournament is slated for Wednesday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Silo 12, Wilburton 0

Wilburton had absolutely no answer for Kensea Eppler, who had three hits including a pair of home runs and drove in seven of the Lady Rebel runs in the run rule contest.

Silo scored in all but one inning as they took command from the start while limiting the visitors to just three singles in the contest with strong defense throughout.

The Lady Rebels got rolling quickly as Danielle Haydon doubled and scored on a two-bagger from Crissy Odom only three batters into the game. Daelyn Marshall also contributed a run-scoring hit for a 2-0 Silo advantage.

One frame later they tacked on three runs with a RBI single by Sierra Willman and Eppler’s first roundtripper over the rightfield wall that plated a pair.

Silo then erupted for four more runs to extend the lead to 9-0, working two-out singles from Whitney Jackson and Adyson Barber to before a pinch hit run-scoring single by Karissa Marshall. Willman also chipped in another hit that led to a Lady Rebel run ahead of a two-run hit from Eppler.

After a scoreless fourth, the hosts then finished off the scoring in the fifth as Adyson Barber and Harley Tubby had singles in front of a three-run bomb off the bat of Eppler.

In addition to Eppler’s three hits, Haydon, Odom, Barber and Willman all had two for Silo.

Calera 12, Pocola 4

Calera set the tone early as Dally Halbrooks led off the game with a solo home run off the leftfield foul pole to put the Lady Bulldogs in front.

Pocola cashed in a pair of defensive miscues and three singles for a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame but Calera answered right back to go on top for good.

Bailey Roland and Maddie Virgin singled and Halbrooks was intentionally walked to load the bases. Maddie Partain cleared the sacks moments later with a double down the rightfield line that made it 4-2.

The Lady Bulldogs put it completely out of reach in the fourth, sending 11 batters to the plate en route to six runs.

Halbrooks’ three-run double to the centerfield wall was the biggest blow as Chloe Hodge chipped in a RBI single as well while Partain and Tori Swedelson contributed by driving in runs.

Partain also notched a RBI double in the fifth as Hodge and Roland provided run-scoring hits in the sixth.

Calera finished with 19 hits as every starter had at least one. Halbrooks and Roland were the leaders with three each with Taylor Smith, Hodge, Logan Mullens, Partain and Virgin tossing in two apiece.

Silo 16, Calera 9

The hosts Lady Rebels exploded out of the gates to build a 12-0 lead in the top of the third inning before Calera ever got a base runner and it was an uphill climb for the Lady Bulldogs after that.

Silo pushed across five runs in the first inning fueled by the return of inspirational leader Karissa Marshall to the starting lineup and she provided the energy with a three-run homer over the leftfield wall. Alys Parr added a RBI triple and Odom notched a run-scoring single to help build the 5-0 edge.

The Lady Rebels added to the cushion with three tallies in the second stanza, sparked by a leadoff double off the bat of Willman and another RBI hit by Odom.

A four-run third stanza extended it to a double-digit lead as Haydon smacked a RBI single ahead of a two-run blast by Odom, her third run producing at bat of the opening three frames.

Calera finally found life in the third when Roland got the squad’s first hit on a leadoff single to get the ball rolling. Partain contributed a two-run single and Smith belted a RBI triple that helped cut the Silo lead in half at 12-6.

Neither team scored again until the seventh when Silo opened the frame with a four-run flurry as Olivia Powell had a RBI double, Eppler added a run-scoring single and Odom got back in on the production with a two-run home run. She finished with four hits and six runs batted in to pace the Lady Rebel attack.

The Lady Bulldogs refused to go down without a fight however, plating three runs themselves in the bottom of the stanza led by Halbrooks’ two-run single and a RBI hit from Partain, before Silo finally slammed the door.

Eppler and Daelyn Marshall each contributed three hits for the Lady Rebels with Karissa Marshall and Parr posting two apiece.

Partain and Smith had two hits each to lead Calera.

“I thought the bottom of our batting order did a good job all day of turning the lineup over,” Silo head coach Mike Lawless said. “I really thought the difference today was our balance 1 through 10. Getting Karissa back in the lineup was a big boost for us even though she is limited defensively right now. She’s still not 100 percent but still had good pop at the plate.

“It’s our third year in a row to make the state tournament and we just want to be consistent when we get there. We’ve played a grueling schedule to get us ready. I think we only had two regular season games all year that weren’t against somebody that was ranked. Our goal has been to play our best at the end of the season. We’re headed back (to state) now and hopefully we can go and make something happen.”

Calera 6, Pocola 5

Things got a little closer than Calera coach Randy Ellevold in the final inning but the Lady Bulldogs managed to punch their state ticket for the fourth year in a row.

Pocola took the early lead with two runs in the first but Calera stormed back in the second with four runs keyed by a huge three-run triple by Taylie Jamison.

“That was a huge hit by Taylie,” Ellevold said. “She is the smallest girl on the team but probably had the biggest hit. They moved in against her and she burned them with a hit to the wall.”

The Lady Indians answered right back with a pair of runs in the third to tie it before Calera went ahead to stay in the third.

Smith opened with a single and came all the way around to score on a Hodge double over the head of the Pocola centerfielder.

The Lady Bulldogs added what proved to be a key insurance run in the fifth as Mullens singled to start the frame and raced all the way home when the relay throw got away on a single from Swedelson.

Pocola pushed across a run to cut the margin to 6-5 in the seventh and had the tying run in scoring position before a fly out to center ended the rally.

Hodge, Mullens and Jamison ended with two hits each to top Calera.

“I’m just tickled to death to get back to the state tournament,” Ellevold commented. “These seniors have made state all four years which is really special, especially since they were in the first group that ever made it at Calera.

“We’ve battled through some tough times this season and I’m so proud of the girls’ resiliency. We’re one of just eight teams left and we’ll go and give it our all next week.”

Calera’s Dally Halbrooks makes a throw across the diamond during Thursday’s Class 4A regional at Silo. Halbrooks got the Lady Bulldogs off to a great start with home run to open the day and they qualified for the state tournament for the fourth straight year after a 6-5 win against Pocola. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1998.jpg Calera’s Dally Halbrooks makes a throw across the diamond during Thursday’s Class 4A regional at Silo. Halbrooks got the Lady Bulldogs off to a great start with home run to open the day and they qualified for the state tournament for the fourth straight year after a 6-5 win against Pocola. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Whitney Jackson watches the ball patiently before taking a swing in Thursday’s Class 4A slow pitch regional tournament at Silo. Jackson and Lady Rebels scored 28 runs in two victories to cruise to their third straight state tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1958.jpg Whitney Jackson watches the ball patiently before taking a swing in Thursday’s Class 4A slow pitch regional tournament at Silo. Jackson and Lady Rebels scored 28 runs in two victories to cruise to their third straight state tournament. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Senior Kensea Eppler is greeted by teammates at home plate after smashing her second of two home runs during an opening 12-0 win over Wilburton on Thursday afternoon. Eppler drove in seven runs in that contest and notched three additional hits in a 16-9 regional championship win against Calera. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1945.jpg Senior Kensea Eppler is greeted by teammates at home plate after smashing her second of two home runs during an opening 12-0 win over Wilburton on Thursday afternoon. Eppler drove in seven runs in that contest and notched three additional hits in a 16-9 regional championship win against Calera. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat

