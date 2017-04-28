Caddo reaches first ever slow pitch state tourney

CADDO – The Caddo Lady Bruins are slow pitch softball regional champions and are headed to state for the first time in school history.

Rock Creek will follow Caddo to the Class 3A state tournament as well after their second win over Soper in regional play at Lady Bruins Field on Thursday.

Caddo beat Ringling’s Lady Blue Devils, 5-2, and then blanked Rock Creek, 6-0, for the regional title.

“We are excited,” Caddo head coach Jason Truett said. “Words can describe the feeling. We finally got the monkey off our back by beating Rock Creek. They have kept us from going to regionals so many times. They have a good team and a good coach. So it’s sweeter to beat them on our field. The girls, they hung together and made plays when we had to and we hit when we had to. It was a big team win.”

Rock Creek’s Lady Mustangs had to take a longer road to state. They rallied to beat Soper, 6-5, in their opening contest. Then in the rematch Rock Creek had to come back from three runs down for an 8-5 win over the Lady Bears.

“We came from behind,” head coach Wade Johnson stated. “It was just one of those games that went our way. Soper played well. We were down going into our last at bat. We get a hit and walk. Then a hit that scores two, then our catcher gets a big it that scores two. That took their mojo away. And I have to congratulate Caddo on their wins today. They’ve got a really good coach and great team.”

Caddo 5, Ringling 2

The Lady Bruins started the contest off with hot bats against Ringling.

Lead-off hitter Allison Nickles hit a double and Kacie Clower got on with a single. Then Tanna Hightower smashed a three-run homer over the centerfield wall to give Caddo a 3-0 lead.

Caddo added another run in bottom half of the second inning.

Hannah Hodge hit a fly ball that was dropped by the outfielder. Then with two outs Nickles hit a hard grounder for a single that drove in a run and the Lady Bruins led 4-0.

Ringling cut into Caddo’s lead with a two-run home run in the top of fourth inning but Caddo put another run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the stanza.

Brooke Crawford put the ball in play with a single and Makenzie Atwood hit an infield single for a RBI and the final margin.

Rock Creek 6, Soper 5

Soper took an early 3-0 advantage in top of the first inning off a sacrifice fly and a two-run double.

Rock Creek bounced back in the bottom half of the inning. Lainey Jestis drew a lead-off walk and Carol Scott smashed the ball into the gap for a RBI single and trailed 3-1.

The Lady Mustangs began to chip away at Soper’s lead in the third inning.

Kylie Rice got on due to an error and Scott stepped up and hammered a single to drive in a run and cut Soper’s advantage to 3-2.

Rock Creek went ahead for good in fourth inning with four runs. Jacey Angello and Jestis both got on base. Then Rice slammed a two RBI double, Ashlynn Robinson slapped a double to drive in another run and Maci Burns finished the scoring with a run scoring single to give the Lady Mustangs a 6-3 lead.

Soper tried to rally in the seventh inning with a two-run homer, but Rock Creek clamped down after that for a 6-5 win.

Caddo 6, Rock Creek 0

It was a defensive battle between these Bryan County foes as it was a scoreless game until the top of the fifth inning when Caddo broke the ice.

Hannah Hodge and Peevyhouse both drew walks and Lynia Henry came in to pinch hit and drove the ball into the outfield gap for a RBI double for a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Bruins went up 4-0 in the sixth inning.

Bailey Bradley and Katie Harris both were free passes and Olivia Weaver hit a single to load the bases. Hodge made contact for a single to drive in a run and Peevyhouse belted a single into the outfield that scored two runs.

Caddo put the finishing touches on the game in the top of the seventh inning when both Bradley and Harris hit doubles to score two runs and close out the game for the regional championship win.

Rock Creek 8, Soper 5

Much like the earlier matchup, Soper took the early lead with a single run in the first inning. Then Rock Creek tied the game in the fourth 1-1 on a RBI single by Jestis.

Soper regained the advantage in the bottom half of the fifth with three runs and led 4-1.

Rock Creek’s rally began in the top the sixth inning with two runs scoring off a triple by Scott and a well place single by Burns. The Lady Bears scored another run in the bottom half of the inning and the Lady Mustangs trailed 5-3.

The Lady Mustang bats exploded for five runs in the seventh inning that sent them to state.

With two outs and two runners on base, Rice smashed a 2 RBI double to the outfield wall to tie the score. Robinson also hit the ball to the center field wall for a double that drove in a run and a 6-5 edge.

Burns wrapped up the inning with a hard hit ball for another double that scored two more runs and Rock Creek held the advantage from there.

Ashlynn Robinson gets ready to drive a pitch during the Class 3A regional tournament on Thursday at Caddo. Robinson and the Lady Mustangs rallied for two big wins over Soper to return to the state tournament next week in Oklahoma City. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_RockGirls-8AswynnRobinson.jpg Ashlynn Robinson gets ready to drive a pitch during the Class 3A regional tournament on Thursday at Caddo. Robinson and the Lady Mustangs rallied for two big wins over Soper to return to the state tournament next week in Oklahoma City. Photos by Randy Bruce Caddo’s Kacie Clower makes a throw to first for an out during Thursday’s regional tournament. Clower and the Lady Bruin defense came up with several key plays as Caddo qualified for its first slow pitch state tourney with a 6-0 championship win over Rock Creek. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_CaddoGirls-9KacieClower.jpg Caddo’s Kacie Clower makes a throw to first for an out during Thursday’s regional tournament. Clower and the Lady Bruin defense came up with several key plays as Caddo qualified for its first slow pitch state tourney with a 6-0 championship win over Rock Creek. Photos by Randy Bruce

Rock Creek to join Lady Bruins at 3A state