DHS track posts personal bests in Duncan meet

Even though they faced a host of outstanding competition, the Durant High School track and field teams notched numerous personal best times for the season at the Duncan Invitational.

The event finished off the regular season for the Lions and Lady Lions, who will participate in the Class 5A regionals on Saturday in Norman.

Although they were a bit shorthanded, Durant’s girls had strong showings in the relay events to place in both the 3200 and 1600 events.

The 3200 foursome of Kacy Devora, Jacy Springer, Regan Ramos and Adrian Tucker was third in 10:37 while the team of Devora, Springer, Haley Morgan and Kylee Reed claimed fourth in a time of 4:20.

Ramos also posted a time of 6:04 in the 1600 meter run with Adrian Tucker (6:18) and Catie McCraw (6:19) also recording personal best times.

Leading the charge for the Lions was Spencer Patton, who won the pole vault event with a strong effort of 13-feet even.

Bruen Wood took second in the shot put with a personal best throw of 50 feet, 11 ½ inches. Landon Tubbs was seventh in the same event at 45 feet, 5 ½ inches, which was also a personal best. Jarod Iscimenler rounded out the Durant competitors with a personal best throw himself that registered 38 feet, 6 inches.

Wood also had a solid 125 foot, 1 inch toss in the discus, which was a personal best mark as well.

In the running events, Chayton Ned spurred the Lions with a third place finish of 23.35 seconds in the 200 meters.

Durant was well represented in the 1600 meters as Connor Hall clocked in a personal best 5:18, J.D. Youngblood finished in 5:24 and Isaias Polanco also had a personal best showing of 5:27.

