Savage Storm sweep NCAA Regional opening round

Hosting their first-ever NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament, the Southeastern women’s tennis squad needed a pair of dramatic doubles victories to build an early lead on the way to a 5-0 win over Augustana, South Dakota on Monday afternoon at the SE Tennis Complex.

With the shutout victory the Savage Storm women move into this afternoon’s 1 p.m. regional championship where they will face Southwest Baptist for a trip to the NCAA National Championships in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

It was a dogfight through the opening two doubles matches as Southeastern was forced to come-from-behind in each at number one and number two doubles.

The top tandem of Alexsandra Reljic and Darija Catipovic trailed by as many as five points in the opening set against against Kornelia Staniszewski and Berkley Darr before rallying to tie the score at 8-8 and force a tiebreaker. In the extra frame, the Southeastern pair posted a 7-3 advantage to record the 9-8 overall victory.

At number two, the Storm duo of Anna Buiukian and Samantha Coquinos also trailed in the early going against the Augustana team of Taylor Jackson and Meredith Lawrence but responded as well to knot things at 8-8 and force another tiebreaker. It was the hosts taking the upper hand once again, 7-4, in the extra session for the 9-8 triumph.

The number three doubles team of Maria Martinez and Luisa Auffarth had a bit easier time, notching an 8-4 win in the opening set of play to help secure a 3-0 lead for the Savage Storm heading into singles play.

It only took two of the singles’ contests to complete for Southeastern to end the contest with a 5-0 win.

Auffarth was the catalyst at number six as she toppled Rebecca Falkner, 6-0, 6-0, in straight sets.

The contest then ended when Buiukian posted a 6-2, 6-0 verdict over Darr at number two singles to close out the Vikings while putting the match out of reach.

Four singles matches remained unfinished at that point, with Coquinos and Catipovic each holding leads with first set wins.

DOUBLES

#1 Alexsandra Reljic/Darija Catipovic (SE) def.

Kornelia Staniszewska/Berkley Darr (AC), 9-8 (7-3)

#2 Anna Buiukian/Samantha Coquinos (SE) def.

Taylor Jackson/Meredith Lawrence (AC), 9-8 (7-4)

#3 Maria Martinez/Luisa Auffarth (SE) def.

Rebecca Falkner/Kaitlyn Motley (AC), 8-4

SINGLES

#1 Alexsandra Reljic (SE) vs. Kornelia Staniszewska (AC), 3-6, 2-2 UNF

#2 Anna Buiukian(SE) def. Berkley Darr (AC), 6-2, 6-0

#3 Samantha Coquinos (SE) vs. Taylor Jackson (AC), 6-3, 0-1 UNF

#4 Darija Catipovic (SE) vs. Christine Olivo (AC), 6-4 UNF

#5 Maria Martinez (SE) vs. Meredith Lawrence (AC), 4-6 UNF

#6 Luisa Auffarth (SE) def. Rebecca Falkner (AC), 6-0, 6-0

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or [email protected]

Alexsandra Reljic returns a serve during Monday’s opening round of the NCAA Division II regionals at Southeastern. Reljic teamed with Darija Catipovic to post a come-from-behind doubles victory to help spur the Savage Storm to a 5-0 win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_2331.jpg Alexsandra Reljic returns a serve during Monday’s opening round of the NCAA Division II regionals at Southeastern. Reljic teamed with Darija Catipovic to post a come-from-behind doubles victory to help spur the Savage Storm to a 5-0 win. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Southeastern senior Anna Buiukian picked up a pair of wins in Monday’s NCAA Division II regional against Augustana, South Dakota. She teamed with Samantha Coquinos to rally for a doubles win and then also posted a triumph at number two singles. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_2344.jpg Southeastern senior Anna Buiukian picked up a pair of wins in Monday’s NCAA Division II regional against Augustana, South Dakota. She teamed with Samantha Coquinos to rally for a doubles win and then also posted a triumph at number two singles. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat

Face Southwest Baptist for championship today