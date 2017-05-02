Rock Creek bows out in softball state opener

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nothing has come easy all season for the Rock Creek Lady Mustangs so it shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise the Class 3A slow pitch state tournament wasn’t any different.

They battled through a tough stretch during the middle of the season when not much seemed to go their way. The Lady Mustangs fought through three rugged district games on the road and then even came from behind in regionals twice to advance back to state.

Even matched with top-ranked and perennial power Tushka in round one of the state tournament, Rock Creek never stopped believing, jumping out with pair of early runs before falling to the eventual state champs, 13-2.

“We definitely did everything the hard way,” Rock Creek head coach Wade Johnson said. “Nobody expected much out of us this year but the kids fought and never stopped believing they could do it. That really makes a difference.

“I’m just really happy for the kids, especially the seniors who made it to the state tournament five of their eight seasons in high school.”

Tushka showed it prowess in the opening stanza, pushing across the three runs in the top of the frame on the strength of a two-run double by Kyrsten McCraw and RBI hit from Brooklyn Patterson.

Rock Creek answered right back even though they failed to get their leadoff runner on for the only time all day.

Kylie Rice singled and Ashlynn Robinson doubled her home. Maci Burns also chipped in a RBI hit to make it 3-2.

The Lady Tigers began to pour it on in the second stanza with three runs fueled by extra base hits from Alissa Kindred and Jaylee Eaves.

Patterson added a leadoff home run in the third and they got another single tally in the fourth before finishing it with five runs in the fifth.

Rock Creek got off to a good offensive start each frame, including leadoff hits by Mackenzie Powell, Lainey Jestis and Burns in the second, third and fourth but hits were hard to come by after that. Carol Scott and Jacey Angello had the Lady Mustangs’ only other hits in the contest.

“We were able to get our leadoff on most of the day, we just couldn’t do much after that when we needed hits,” Johnson added. “When you go several innings without scoring up here you’re in trouble, especially against somebody that has the firepower like Tushka does.”

Eaves totaled four hits while Patterson added three for the Lady Tigers.

Rock Creek coach Wade Johnson talks to his team during a break in the action of Tuesday’s Class 3A state tournament contest with Tushka. The Lady Mustangs fell 13-2 to the top-ranked Lady Tigers to finish the season with an 18-14 record. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_2392-1.jpg Rock Creek coach Wade Johnson talks to his team during a break in the action of Tuesday’s Class 3A state tournament contest with Tushka. The Lady Mustangs fell 13-2 to the top-ranked Lady Tigers to finish the season with an 18-14 record.