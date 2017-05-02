Lady Lion netters qualify all for state tourney

Durant’s Lady Lion tennis squad continued its surge toward the postseason with a strong regional showing to qualify all four varsity groups for the second straight year for this weekend’s state tournament.

Coach Jonathan Rodriguez’s Lady Lions had one second place finisher, two third place and a fourth in the Class 5A regional event in Oklahoma City.

Spurring the Durant effort once again was the number two doubles tandem of Rebekah Corson and Sarah Routledge as they finished as regional runner up.

The pair defeated the Daquioag sisters from Del City, 6-0, 6-0 in round one and then toppled Gungoll and Hopkins from OBA, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals. In the title match they fell to top-seeded Franks and Young from Heritage Hall, 6-4, 6-2, in a hard-fought match.

In singles play, DHS had two third place regional finishers with Brooke Leroy at number one and Ivy Nesbitt playing at number two.

Leroy opened with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Chasity Lusk of Del City before losing to Sarah Reilly from OBA, 6-1, 6-1. She bounced back impressively to stop Lilly Goode from Guthrie, 6-0, 6-0, and Mackenzie Scott of Collinsville, 6-1, 6-0.

Nesbitt followed the same script at number two, downing Bailey Beaver out of Guthrie, 6-5, 6-1, but then lost to Grace Reid from OBA, 6-3, 6-0. She responded with a 6-0, 6-0 blanking of Sheridan Stanley of Tulsa Memorial and knocked off Bailey Beaver again, 6-0, 6-0, in her final match.

Durant’s number one doubles duo of Alli and Maci McCoy claimed fourth in the regional to round out the state qualifiers.

They blanked Hamer and Rehder from Del City, 6-0, 6-0, before falling in a tiebreaker to Berryman and Coker of Guthrie, 6-3, 5-6, 6-4. The McCoys then stopped Collinsville’s Murphy and Smith, 6-1, 6-0 but lost to top-seeded Corlin and Shepard from Heritage Hall, 6-4, 4-6, 6-5, in a final match tiebreaker.

“We are very excited once again to qualify all the girls for the state tournament,” Rodriguez stated. “They have worked hard to get to this point and continue to do so.”

