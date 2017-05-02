Caddo reaches semis in state debut

OKLAHOMA CITY – Reaching the state tournament for the first time in school history is an accomplishment in itself. The fourth-ranked Caddo Lady Bruins weren’t finished there however.

Coach Jason Truett’s squad jumped all over Fort Towson in Tuesday’s Class 3A slow pitch state opener on the way to an impressive 16-5 run-rule victory before bowing out against top-ranked powerhouse Tushka, 8-2, in the semifinals.

Caddo finished the highly-successful campaign with a school record 26 victories and should be a major contender again next season with a youth-laden roster that didn’t include a single senior.

“I’m just extremely proud of the kids and how we came up here and competed,” Truett commented. “This was extremely big for our program to get here. We could have just been satisfied with that and laid an egg once we go here but the girls really came out and got after it. I couldn’t be happier with how they competed from the start.

“The support we received from the school, parents and community has just been outstanding.”

Caddo 16, Fort Towson 5

It took very little time for the Lady Bruins to shake off any state debut butterflies as they turned away Fort Towson scoreless in the opening frame and then quickly went to work.

Allison Nickles smacked a single to start the uprising in the bottom of the frame and moved to third on a Tanna Hightower hit. Bailey Bradley put Caddo on the board with a sharply hit RBI single before Katie Harris tripled home two more runs.

Olivia Weaver followed with another RBI triple to right and Brooke Crawford drove in the fifth run of the stanza on a ground out.

Fort Towson rallied to within 5-3 in the third inning, cashing in three extra base hits but Caddo responded with a six-run outburst to take control for good in the bottom of the frame.

Hightower got things rolling with a run-scoring triple over the head of the rightfielder with Bradley, Crawford, Hannah Hodge and Karsyn Peevyhouse all chipping in a RBI as the Lady Tigers committed four defensive miscues in the inning.

The Lady Tigers rallied with a pair in the fourth but Caddo came right back to regain that cushion after a Harris double and Peevyhouse RBI single in the fifth.

Truett’s squad ended it on the run rule one frame later as Kacie Clower singled and Hightower smoked a double off the leftfield fence. Following an intentional walk Harris coaxed another base on balls to force in a run. Two batters later Crawford smashed a double off the bag at third to plate the game’s final two tallies.

The Lady Bruins finished with 14 hits in the contest led by three from Hightower. Clower, Nickles, Harris and Weaver all notched two each with Bradley, Peevyhouse and Crawford adding one.

“I think that first inning explosion really helped us settle down and gave us the momentum,” Truett commented. “We swung it pretty well though 1 through 10.”

Tushka 8, Caddo 2

There’s definitely a reason the Tushka Lady Tigers have been ranked at the top of the Class 3A poll all season and entered the state tournament as the heavy favorite.

Outside of one tough inning, Caddo played right with the defending state champs.

Tushka totaled 12 hits in the contest but only three of those came during the final five stanzas as the Lady Bruins made a game of it after spotting the Lady Tigers a 6-0 edge.

“I told the girls we aren’t into moral victories, but they hung right in there with the number one team in the state for seven innings,” Truett added. “Give Tushka credit. They are ranked up there for a reason. And they are in our conference.

“We had five teams make the state tournament from our conference which is just a testament to how tough it is in our area during the regular season.”

Tushka raced out of the gate with back-to-back doubles from Jaylee Eaves and Brayden Tisdale in the first stanza to take a 1-0 advantage.

Caddo picked up hits from Weaver and Hodge in the second inning but couldn’t do anything with them as Tushka countered with a five-run blitz that was sparked by a leadoff home run by Brooklyn Patterson. Lauren Hauff also had a two-run single.

It took until the fourth for the Lady Bruins to finally get on the board, plating a pair of runs as they strung together four hits.

Hightower singled off the pitcher to ignite the rally, Harris reached on an infield single before Weaver and Crawford each produced run-scoring hits to rightfield.

The Lady Bruins’ final offensive burst came in the fifth when Nickles and Hightower both singled but were left stranded.

A Kyrsten McCraw solo homer in the fifth and Eaves’ RBI single in the sixth finished off the scoring.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or [email protected]

Caddo coach Jason Truett gives a high five to Olivia Weaver as she cruised into third with a RBI triple in Tuesday’s state tournament opener. Weaver had two of the Lady Bruin hits in a 16-5 opening win over Fort Towson and also had two hits as Caddo fell to Tushka in the semifinals of its first state tournament appearance in school history. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_2399.jpg Caddo coach Jason Truett gives a high five to Olivia Weaver as she cruised into third with a RBI triple in Tuesday’s state tournament opener. Weaver had two of the Lady Bruin hits in a 16-5 opening win over Fort Towson and also had two hits as Caddo fell to Tushka in the semifinals of its first state tournament appearance in school history. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Tushka second baseman Anna Boyd fires to first attempting to turn a double play as Caddo’s Tanna Hightower slides in. Hightower had a big day offensively in the Lady Bruins’ state tournament debut, finishing with five hits in their two contests. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_2419.jpg Tushka second baseman Anna Boyd fires to first attempting to turn a double play as Caddo’s Tanna Hightower slides in. Hightower had a big day offensively in the Lady Bruins’ state tournament debut, finishing with five hits in their two contests. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat

Lady Bruins fall to top-rated Tushka