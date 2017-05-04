Great tips for spring turkey hunters in Oklahoma

As the 2017 Oklahoma spring turkey hunting season winds towards its May 6 conclusion this week, the hunting for a trophy sized longbeard has certainly gotten tougher.

After all, late season wise guy gobblers are often pressured, educated, and tough old toms who have seen it all, heard it all, and snubbed it all with their pointed beaks.

But tough or not, that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to fill a tag in the season’s final days.

Because as long as there is a day of hunting left to legally chase longbeards this spring, the hunter in the right place at the right time can still find buzzer beating success.

North Texas surgeon Dr. Jeremy Urbanczyk found that out a few years ago while hunting the late season with my longtime turkey hunting pal, Doug Rodgers.

“We went on a hunt in North Texas and it was perfect,” said Rodgers at the time. “Short and sweet, just the way that you want them to be.”

Hunting one spring afternoon, Rodgers used his Cody slate friction call and a custom-made Lamar Williams paddle box call to get a big tom fired up. A few minutes later, Urbanczyk was tagging the trophy longbeard.

“It was a big bird,” said Rodgers. “The kind that you remember all year, until next turkey season. Jeremy’s bird weighed 21-pounds — which is big for a Rio Grande gobbler — and had a big 11-inch beard.”

Speaking of 11-inch beards, Kent Outdoors head man Dakota Stowers led a client to a similar sized bird just last week.

“We killed a bird last Thursday that had an 11 6/8-inch beard,” said Stowers. “It can be hard to get on late season gobblers sometimes, but if you hear a gobble, quickly close the distance and get set up because there’s a decent chance that you can call him in.”

J.J. Kent, the late owner and operator of his namesake guide service, used to tell me the same thing.

“I (once) found two old birds fighting over a hen one day and I knew I had a shot,” said the late Kent. “I moved and cut them off, made a few yelps on my Zink call, and eventually lured them in close enough to shoot. When one stuck his head up, I touched off the shot and started pulling my tag out.”

Kent’s late season gobbler was a big one, featuring a 10 2/8-inch beard and impressive 1 3/8-inch spurs on both sides.

Interested in tagging your own last second gobbler as the Oklahoma season prepares to end on Saturday, May 6 and the North Texas season prepares to end on Sunday, May 14?

Then keep a few of these late season buzzer beating tips in mind.

“The first thing I would say is change your calls up,” said the late Kent, who was a long-time pro-staffer for Zink Calls, Avian-X Decoys and Mossy Oak Camouflage.

“Use different calls on different hunts, matching the mood of the birds,” he added. “On one day — especially when it’s windy — they might want to hear a box call. Then the next day, especially on a calmer and less windy day, they might want to hear a softer call like a slate.

“And on other days, they want to hear the loud, aggressive, cutting style that you can only get out of a mouth diaphragm call.”

Second, consider adjusting the time of day that you are afield hunting.

“A lot of times, people think of killing a bird right off the roost in the morning,” said the late Kent. “And while a lot of birds get taken that way each spring, a lot of times later in the season, later in the day can actually be better.”

The reason is that toms hang around the hens when they come off the roost each morning. But when the hens make their way to their nests, the gobblers go looking for love.

For a hunter who is out in the turkey woods when that happens, lonely longbeards will often respond aggressively to a call and come right on in. As Stowers noted above, if you can get one to sound off now, there’s a good chance you can lure him in.

A third late season tip is to adjust your turkey decoy usage.

“Some days, a single hen is the ticket,” said the late Kent. “Other days, a hen and a jake are the way to go. Other days, a couple of jakes and a hen is what you’ll need. And sometimes, especially on heavily pressured birds, you might even want to try hunting without a decoy to see if a gobbler will respond.”

A fourth idea is to remember that later in the season, less is often more.

In fact, sometimes, the best way to tag a late season tom is to go old school by making a few soft yelps and then running silent in an effort to let curiosity eventually kill the cat.

Or in this case, the tom turkey.

A final idea is to tag team a gobbler, something done with a caller setting up several yards behind the shooter’s position with the decoys out in front.

“The bird ends up being so focused on the calling and decoys that he comes in and doesn’t even see the hunter drawing a bead on him,” said the late Kent.

As long as a hunter’s shot is true, the result is a photo of a trophy gobbler for the fireplace mantle and a tasty longbeard destined for a hot oven.

Even as the season is winding down to its final drop.

“Late in the season, some days they gobble, some days they don’t,” said Stowers. “You’re always hoping that they do for sure, but you’ve got to go out to find out.”

Even as the 2017 spring turkey hunting season gets ready to cross the finish line.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas