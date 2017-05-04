Calera falls to Latta in 4A state tourney

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mistakes during the state tournament are usually magnified in a big way. Base running miscues in slow pitch softball are often even more costly.

The Calera Lady Bulldogs found out the hard way on Wednesday as three base running errors hurt in a big way during a 5-3 loss to fifth-ranked Latta in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.

Coach Randy Ellevold’s squad had its chances despite the miscues thanks to several terrific defensive plays but came up short.

“I know we were trying make things happen on the bases but it just didn’t work out for us,” Ellevold said afterward. “You’d rather be aggressive than laid back but sometimes it hurts you.

“I was proud of the way we fought the whole game and had a chance to win. If you give up five runs in slow pitch you expect to win most of the time. We pitched and played defense well enough to win today. We just never could string enough hits together.”

Calera got off to a good start in the contest, taking advantage of a Latta miscue for an unearned run in the opening stanza when Dally Halbrooks reached on an error and came around to score on a single by Logan Mullens.

The Panthers answered with three tallies in the bottom of the frame, largely on the strength of a Maria Priest two-run homer.

Calera got a pair of hits in the second but ran into an out at third on Taylie Jamison’s single that squelched the threat.

One frame later the Lady Bulldogs put together their best flurry of the day. Madi Virgin opened with a single and Halbrooks added a double. Both scored on Maddie Partain’s single to right but she was thrown out at second attempting to stretch it into double.

Taylor Smith followed with a double down the leftfield line but was left stranded at third in a 3-3 deadlock.

A sensational diving stop and throw to second by Halbrooks thwarted the Panthers in the third but Latta managed to push across two runs in the fourth sparked by a RBI double from Abigail LaValley.

Calera only managed a single from Tori Swedelson in the sixth the rest of the way.

Jamison and Swedelson posted a pair of hits to lead the Lady Bulldog offensive attack as they finished the season at 25-13.

Calera's Taylie Jamison gets the force at second on Latta's Tawni Wood before making the throw to first to attempt to complete a double play. Jamison notched a pair of hits for the Lady Bulldogs, who fell 5-3 in the Class 4A state tournament opener.

