Lady Lions 3rd after state golf opening round

OKLAHOMA CITY – Despite less than ideal conditions with cold wind and intermittent rain throughout the morning, the defending state champion Durant Lady Lions posted a solid showing in the opening round of the Class 5A State Tournament at Quail Creek Country Club.

Durant posted an 18-hole total of 357 which puts it third in the team standings behind only tournament favorite Collinsville as well as Duncan with one round remaining today.

Leading the charge for the Lady Lions was sophomore Blayne Barker, who carded an 85, which was good enough for sixth in the individual standings. Chloe McKinney was just outside the Top 10 with a round of 88, including a beautiful chip in from 20 yards out on the first hole of the day.

Senior Paige Clinton and Abbey Hunt also fought through the tough conditions to post rounds of 92 while Skyler McKaughan rounded out the Lady Lions with a 113.

“We played well considering the tough conditions today,” Durant head coach Tanner Dupree commented. “I was especially happy at how the girls executed the game plan we set up going into the tournament. There were certain holes and flags that we just didn’t want to play aggressively. I think that saved some shots for us. They played just like I wanted to see. Other than a few mistakes early when the weather was at its worst, we put the ball where we wanted. Just to show how tough it was, only five golfers all day shot less than 85.

“We look to clean up some of those mistakes in the second round and put the pressure on the two tournament leaders early.”

Abbey Hunt takes a swing on this iron shot to within range of the pin on the first hole of Wednesday's opening round of the 5A state golf tournament. Hunt fired a 92 on day one of the two-day event. Durant senior Chloe McKinney knocks the ball out of a sand bunker on this shot during the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament at Quail Creek Country Club in Oklahoma City. McKinney fired an 88 in round one as the Lady Lions currently sit third in the team standings.