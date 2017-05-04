Silo drops epic 16-15 state softball slugfest

OKLAHOMA CITY – Silo head softball coach Mike Lawless knew going into his team’s Class 4A state tournament opener with Washington it was the equivalent of a state finals matchup in many seasons.

The Lady Warriors’ regional tournament loss however forced the pairing however with the perennial power squad that Lawless spearheaded less than a decade ago.

It may not have been the state finals in 2017, but Wednesday afternoon’s epic shootout lived up to billing and more with a little bit of everything.

That proved to be bad news for the third-ranked Lady Rebels as Washington survived for a wild 16-15 victory en route to a state championship showdown with top-rated Dale.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” Lawless commented. “We knew after the pairings were released it would in all reality be a state semifinal. It’s too bad it had to happen in round one.”

Despite a wind blowing directly in from the northwest at roughly 20 miles per hour after a late night cold front, the two squads put on an epic hitting exhibition that included seven home runs and numerous intentional walks that avoided a chance at a number of other bombs.

Washington set the tone from the start as Raegan Roten belted the first roundtripper just two batters into the game that gave the Lady Warriors an early 2-0 lead.

Silo answered with a run in the second stanza after singles from Karissa Marshall, Daelyn Marshall and Alys Parr to cut the margin in half, igniting what would be an offensive flurry over the next three frames.

The Lady Warriors went back to the long ball in the third as Roten and Hailey Miller each went deep to right for solo blasts.

Trailing 4-1, Silo erupted for five runs in the bottom of the inning to take its first lead. Adyson Barber and Cierra Willman got things started with singles to right before an RBI hit from Kensea Eppler.

Danielle Hayden drove in another with a double and Crissy Odom smacked a two-run triple over the head of the Washington rightfielder to put the Lady Rebels ahead. Daelyn Marshall drove in another run after sister Karissa was issued an intentional walk.

Washington answered right back with seven runs in the top of the fourth to go on top 11-6. Two-run doubles off the bat of Miller and Brooke Logan were the biggest blows as the Lady Warriors sent 12 batters to the plate while producing seven hits.

It was the Lady Rebels turn in the bottom of the inning they strung together a monster frame of their own with two outs.

Willman coaxed a walk, Eppler doubled in a run and Hayden singled. Odom also contributed a run-scoring single as Karissa Marshall was intentionally walked again before Daelyn delivered a two-run single to right.

Whitney Jackson reached on a Washington error which ultimately led to one of the craziest plays of the game after Karissa Marshall and the Lady Warrior third baseman got tangled during a pickoff play.

Umpires initially ruled Marshall out for interference but the call was changed to defensive obstruction which plated the run to tie the contest 11-11.

That was only four innings however and there was much more drama to come.

Washington came alive again in the fifth regaining the lead on a RBI single by Aly Clemence. Roten and Miller were both then intentionally walked and Logan deposited the next offering over the fence in left for a grand slam despite a valiant effort by Silo outfielders to rob the home run.

Silo went quietly in its half of the fifth but responded in the sixth to rally again from the 16-11 deficit.

Eppler opened with a towering home run to left, Hayden reached on a Lady Warrior error and Odom smashed another homer to left, cutting the margin to two runs.

After being intentionally walked twice, Karissa Marshall got another chance to swing and followed suit with a solo home run to leftfield that made it 16-15. Daelyn Marshall when singled to right but that proved to be Silo’s final hit.

Silo needed a pair of defensive gems in the top of the seventh to hold Washington in check as Odom made a running catch in left and Parr reached over the fence to make a sensational catch to rob Miller of another roundtripper.

Eppler reached base when Washington misplayed an infield pop-up with two outs in the bottom of the stanza but was left stranded on Hayden’s deep fly out to right.

The Lady Rebels finished with 16 hits in the contest as Eppler, Odom and Daelyn Marshall notched three apiece. Hayden and Karissa Marshall posted two each with Parr, Barber and Willman all contributing one.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or [email protected]

Second baseman Adyson Barber made a great stretch on a hit to the outfield to force a Washington baserunner during the second inning of Wednesday’s Class 4A state tournament contest. The Lady Rebels dropped a 16-15 verdict to end the season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_2526-1.jpg Second baseman Adyson Barber made a great stretch on a hit to the outfield to force a Washington baserunner during the second inning of Wednesday’s Class 4A state tournament contest. The Lady Rebels dropped a 16-15 verdict to end the season. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Kensea Eppler finished with three hits in Silo’s state tournament contest Wednesday against Washington, including this monster solo home run. The Lady Rebels dropped a 16-15 slugfest to end the season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_2539-1.jpg Kensea Eppler finished with three hits in Silo’s state tournament contest Wednesday against Washington, including this monster solo home run. The Lady Rebels dropped a 16-15 slugfest to end the season. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Silo senior Crissy Odom celebrates with teammates crossing home plate for one of three Lady Rebel home runs in the sixth inning on Wednesday. Odom finished with three hits but a late comeback bid fell just short for Silo in a wild 16-15 state tournament loss to Washington in the opening round contest. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_2543-1.jpg Silo senior Crissy Odom celebrates with teammates crossing home plate for one of three Lady Rebel home runs in the sixth inning on Wednesday. Odom finished with three hits but a late comeback bid fell just short for Silo in a wild 16-15 state tournament loss to Washington in the opening round contest. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat