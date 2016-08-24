SE golf picked 4th in preseason poll

Southeastern men’s golf will follow up its NCAA National Championships run picked to finish fourth in the Great American Preseason poll released on Tuesday.

The Savage Storm garnered a pair of first-place votes and finished with 49 points, just two points behind Henderson State at 51 with one first place vote.

The top four was a tight group with nine points separating first through fourth as Southwestern Oklahoma State picked up five first place votes and finished with 58 points, while Arkansas tech was second with a pair of first place votes and 56 points.

SE qualified for its first ever NCAA Division II National Championship tournament last season after reaching its fourth-straight Central/Midwest Super Regional, finishing as the regional runner up and coming in 15th in the national finals.

The Storm returns former Freshman of the Year and two-time All-GAC selection Zach James who posted seven top-10 individual finishes a year ago, including a season-best runner up finish at the super regional.

He is joined by Hayden Foster who finished the season with solid outings including a 17th place finish at the GAC Championship and a 21dt place showing at the super regional.

The gap to fifth is more than double the points separating first through fourth with Southern Arkansas in fifth with 30 points, one point ahead of sixth place Southern Nazarene.

Harding comes in seventh with 22 points, Arkansas Monticello in eighth with 21 and Northwestern Oklahoma State is ninth with eight points.

Southeastern opens the season Sept. 12-13 when it travels to Kearney, Neb., for the Fall Central Regional.