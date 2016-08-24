Wingshooters Urged to Prepare as Dove Season Approaches

With pigskins in the air as fall practice continues at both Durant High and SOSU, the start of dove hunting season can’t be far away.

In fact, the law comes off of this year’s dove hunting campaign next week as the Sooner State’s 70-day long season officially gets underway.

Specifically, the 2016 Oklahoma dove season features a first split running from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 and a second split taking place from Dec. 17-25. The daily bag limit on doves in Oklahoma is 15 and the possession limit is 45.

With good habitat conditions this year, many observers are anticipating a solid dove season in Oklahoma, an outlook spurred on by the state’s robust resident mourning dove population, not to mention the countless migrants that fly south either side of the I-35 corridor.

What that should mean for Bryan County hunters is that once again, there will likely be plenty of doves to shoot at this fall, particularly from the U.S. Hwy. 69/75 corridor to the west since the better hunting tends to occur in the western two-thirds of the state.

But the key phrase here is shoot at since the average number of shotgun shells fired per dove being harvested sits somewhere between five and 10 depending on who you listen to.

So it should go without saying that one of the best ways for a southern Oklahoma wingshooter to get ready for this year’s dove season is to go out over the next few days and spend some time practicing on the back 40 with your shotgun, some bird hunting loads and a box of bright orange clay pigeons.

“You’ve got to tune up prior to the season with just about any type of hunting,” said Jim Lillis, a Sherman, Texas resident and a retired regional director for Ducks Unlimited.

“Do your homework and get out and practice, especially on those types of shots that you have trouble with – it’s just like golf or anything else, you’ve got to practice to get better.”

Plano Synergy Elite Pro Staffer and Kent Outdoors outfitter J.J. Kent of Pottsboro, Texas (www.kentoutdoors.com; 903-271-5524) agrees wholeheartedly.

“If you want to enjoy a good hunt in early September, the kind that produces a limit of birds within a box of shells and impresses your friends, then get out now to knock the rust off of your shooting skills,” said Kent, a Mossy Oak camouflage pro-staffer manager.

“And don’t forget to practice the easy creampuff shots either,” he adds with a grin.

Why is that?

“Honestly, as an outfitter, I’ve noticed over the years that the birds that are floating in and flying straight at a hunter, those are the ones that they tend to miss,” said the Zink Game Calls and Avian-X Decoys pro-staffer.

“Those hunters miss, in my opinion, because they have too much time to think about it,” he added. “(And) they don’t lead them properly (and) they shoot two or three times and the bird flies right on by.

“It’s really not the hard crossers that get missed, the ones where the birds have the afterburners kicked in. You don’t really have time to think about those shots, you just mount the gun, instinctively swing the gun through the target and knock those doves down.

“It’s the loafers, the ones that you see two miles out flying on a straight path towards you that people tend to miss the most on dove hunts. You pull up, you miss and they make you look bad in front of your friends as they all laugh.”

If practicing your shooting is one tip to get ready for dove season, then another one is to upgrade the ammo that you’ll be shooting.

Meaning that it’s better to avoid bargain shopping as you buy shotgun shells, passing on the cheaper loads with less shot, less powder and lower quality components.

“I don’t believe you’ve got to shoot a high velocity shell to be successful on a dove hunt, but shooting a higher quality shell with a little bit more shot and better components certainly can help,” said Lillis.

“Those higher quality shells tend to have harder lead shot than bargain loads do, the pellets are more consistently round, they tend to fly better and pattern better and they have a bit more knock-down power. A lot of people don’t know that, but it’s true,” adds Lillis, a longtime sporting clays, trap and skeet shooter.

“If you’ll use each brand’s heavy dove loads or good target loads like the Winchester AA loads, the Federal Top Gun loads or the Remington STS loads, such shells can really help a hunter get better numbers in the field.”

A final tip to get ready for the upcoming 2016 dove season involves taking a look at your shotgun and making sure that you’ve got the right choke at the end of the barrel.

In years gone by, most hunting shotguns featured fixed chokes in either full or modified configurations since those scatterguns were used for a wide variety of hunting chores including outings for doves, ducks, geese, pheasants, squirrels and rabbits.

Today, with shotshells being much improved and shotguns sporting screw-in choke tubes that can be changed out depending on the situation, a better choice for dove hunters is often the improved cylinder.

“I like the improved cylinder, either with #7 1/2 or #8 shot sizes,” said Lillis, who has more than 40 years of dove hunting experience under his belt. “If a hunter will let the target get within range, an improved cylinder choke is a good choice for shots out to 30 yards.

“And with good dove population numbers these days — and the use of spinning wing decoys to help lure them in closer — it’s not that hard to get doves within 30 yards if you’re hunting a good flyway.”

The result of all of this, from pre-season practice to upgrading your shotgun shells to using an improved cylinder choke, can all help Oklahoma dove hunters better achieve their goal next week.

And that’s a big smile brought on by a limit of doves destined for the backyard grill, one that is fired by the red-hot glow of mesquite wood and the promise of a delectable meal fit for a wingshooting king.

Lynn Burkhead is a nationally recognized outdoor writer that lives in Denison, Texas

As the 2016 dove hunting season quickly approaches, there are several steps that southern Oklahoma hunters can take to up their odds of success in the field. Veteran dove hunter Jim Lillis says that one of those is to spend some time practicing a hunter’s shotgun shooting skills before the Sept. 1 dove opener arrives. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Jimmy-Sunrise.jpg As the 2016 dove hunting season quickly approaches, there are several steps that southern Oklahoma hunters can take to up their odds of success in the field. Veteran dove hunter Jim Lillis says that one of those is to spend some time practicing a hunter’s shotgun shooting skills before the Sept. 1 dove opener arrives. Photo by Lynn Burkhead