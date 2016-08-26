Durant, Caddo gridders on road tonight

Final football season tune-ups for most Oklahoma high schools take place Friday night, although a handful will start their season with “zero week” competition now allowed by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.

Durant was originally slated to scrimmage Broken Bow this week, but when the Savages decided to play a zero week contest it left the Lions scrambling.

Coach Randy Matthews found an alternative that should give his squad a good barometer of where they stand after last week’s promising encounter with Madill. They will trek to Norman for the Annual Pigskin Classic, featuring teams from Class 5A and 6A.

The Lions are paired with Stillwater and Bishop McGuinness for their scrimmage action with freshmen scheduled to take the field at 5 p.m. and the varsity squads getting rolling at approximately 6:15 p.m. at Harve Collins Field, located on the campus of Norman High School. Address for the school is 911 West Main in Norman. Fans should park on the south side of the stadium.

Coming off what head coach Jeremy Proctor labeled a solid performance in their opening scrimmage, Caddo also takes to the road for a three-way battle in Canadian.

The third-ranked Bruins will face off with the host Cougars as well as Keota starting at 6 p.m.

