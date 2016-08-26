Hampton fires no-hitter as Durant blanks Noble, 10-0

SHAWNEE – Durant ran its winning streak to five rolling over Noble, 10-0, in the first day of the Shawnee fast pitch softball tournament Thursday night at the Softball fields at Firelake.

The Lady Lions, now 10-3, once again rode the strong arm of senior Sydney Hampton who held the Bears without a hit in the run-rule blowout. Durant parlayed seven Noble walks given up by starting pitcher Haley Thurston and only two hits into a 5-0 lead after two innings.

In the first, Haley Morgan led off with a walk, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error. Hampton was hit by a pitch, Destinee Lewis walked and Breanna Simmons singled in Hampton.

The Lady Lions added to the 2-0 lead with three more runs in the second frame. A Rachel Lamb walk , Nicole Jackson single and free passes to Hampton and Morgan combined with a couple of Noble errors to push the lead to five.

One inning later, Tristyn Hamilton led off with a triple and eventually scored on a Lamb ground out. Durant ended it in the fourth, scoring four more runs with no outs. A single by Hampton and a Destinee Lewis double resulted in one run. Walks to Simmons and Shayla Harper followed to load the bases.

Hannah Hime cleared the sacks with a line drive triple to the left field gap for the three RBI that capped the run rule.

Durant ended the night with seven hits along with the flurry of free passes. Jackson collected two safeties with Hampton, Hime, Hamilton, Lewis and Simmons all hitting safely. Morgan stole four more bases running her total of thefts to 18 for the season. The sophomore has yet to be caught in 49 varsity attempts.

Noble, 6-6 on the year, mustered only one walk off of Hampton who ended up striking out eight. The Bears committed four errors. Hampton improved her record to 10-1 and won her fourth decision in a row.

“Offensively we strung together some good at bats,” head coach Aaron Mullens stated. “We were really happy to get a run rule and keep Sydney’s pitch count down.

“We are anticipating she can throw three of the next four games after tonight’s low pitch count. We have a tough road ahead but the girls are looking forward to the challenge.”

Durant continues tournament play at noon today meeting Bethel before facing off against Guthrie immediately afterward. Saturday the Lady Lions will play Tahlequah at 10 a.m. with a pool play finale at noon against Shawnee. All of the games will be played at Firelake.

Jim Reagan is sports director at KSEO/KLBC Radio and can be contacted at jim@klbcfm.com

Nicole Jackson http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Jackson-Nicole.jpg Nicole Jackson Sydney Hampton http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SydneyHampton-mug-1.jpeg Sydney Hampton Hannah Hime http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Hime-Hannah-1.jpg Hannah Hime Destinee Lewis http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Lewis-Destinee.jpg Destinee Lewis