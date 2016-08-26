Caddo Bruins primed for final scrimmage

Defensive coordinator Shane Millermon works with Bruin defenders during practice Wednesday as they prepare for their final scrimmage of the year tonight. The Bruins, who are ranked 3rd in Class B, will travel to Canadian where they will face the hosts along with Keota. Caddo opens the 2016 season September 2 at home against Wilson.

