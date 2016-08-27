Southeastern sports activities already in full force

Coach Ron Faubion’s LadyStorm softballers open the fall schedule at 9 a.m. today at the Southeastern field on North 1st Avenue.

Southeastern will be on the field from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with a third game set for 1:30 p.m.

This is the first of six Saturday matchups. The regular season will begin in early February.

Southeastern’s home sports regular season opens Friday, September 2, when coach Brianna Barry’s volleyballers host Union (Tennessee) University in the first of four games in the South Central Classic.

SE-Union is set for 2 p.m. with New Mexico Highlands the opponent at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s matches will against Texas A&M-International at noon and Central Oklahoma at 5 p.m.

Coach Ron Hair’s cross country ladies will host the Great American Conference Preview/Southeastern Invitational that features high school and college teams, plus the GAC championship.

The GAC Preview/SE Invitational is scheduled for September 10. The GAC championship is set for October 22. Both events will be held at the former Silverado Golf Course.

Southeastern-Union is the first of 39 home games available to the fans in the fall season.

The home opener for football is Saturday, September 10, when coach Bo Atterberry’s team takes on Ouachita Baptist at 6 p.m. on Paul Laird Field.

Men’s basketball tips off the home slate at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, with coach Kelly Green’s club meeting Dallas Christian.

Coach Darin Grover’s lady cagers tip off at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27, against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Now’s the time to pick up the $125 family passes, which can be used for great gifts for numerous occasions (Christmas isn’t that far off, you know).

The family passes cover mom and pop and all children under age 18. That’s less than $3.25 per game –for one person. Throw in the significant other and any offspring and this is absolutely the bargain of a lifetime.

Storm fans will see opponents from Ouachita Baptist, Southern Nazarene, Northwestern, Arkansas Tech and Arkansas-Monticello in football.

Volleyball will bring Union (Tennessee), New Mexico Highlands, Texas A&M-International, Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma Baptist, Southwestern, Henderson State, and East Central.

Men’s and women’s basketball will host teams from Dallas Christian, Texas A&M-Commerce, Ouachita Baptist, Henderson State, Rogers State, East Central, Southern Nazarene, Southern Arkansas, Arkansas-Monticello, Oklahoma Baptist, Southwestern, Harding and Arkansas Tech.

Women’s basketball features 11 doubleheaders with the women playing two single games and the men one.

The family pass also covers softball games, but that schedule hasn’t yet been finalized.

Family passes may be purchased on gosoutheastern.com, by phoning 580-745-2250 or stopping by the athletics offices in Bloomer Sullivan Gym at N. 1st Avenue and University Boulevard.

Senior middle blocker Julia Benford (left) and junior setter Alissa Benson celebrate after a point during Southeastern’s Blue and Gold Scrimmage on Wednesday night. The Savage Storm is slated to open the 2016 volleyball season in the upcoming week, hosting the South Central Classic on Friday and Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SoutheasternVolleyball.jpg Senior middle blocker Julia Benford (left) and junior setter Alissa Benson celebrate after a point during Southeastern’s Blue and Gold Scrimmage on Wednesday night. The Savage Storm is slated to open the 2016 volleyball season in the upcoming week, hosting the South Central Classic on Friday and Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.