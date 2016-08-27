Durant softball string runs to five in a row

SHAWNEE – The Durant Lady Lions continued their tear through the Shawnee Invitational on Friday, posting a pair of run-rule romps.

Coach Aaron Mullens squad rolled by Bethel, 9-0, and then crushed Class 5A Guthrie, 10-0, for its fifth straight shutout, including fourth this week.

Durant closes pool play in the tournament today with Tahlequah at 10 a.m. and the host Wolves at noon.

Durant 9, Bethel 0

It wasn’t quite the frantic start the Lady Lions had become accustomed earlier in the week, but they turned on the offense enough after the first inning to end another one on the run rule.

Senior pitcher Sydney Hampton was once again in control throughout, picking up another complete game win. She allowed two hits, struck out six and walked only one as no Lady Wildcat advanced further than a fifth inning leadoff double.

Following a scoreless first, Durant broke the deadlock in frame number two as Breanna Simmons worked a walk before scoring on a two-out hit by Tristyn Hamilton.

The Lady Lions began to really break it open an inning later when they pushed four runs across, sparked by a leadoff bunt single from Nicole Jackson at the bottom of the order. Haley Morgan followed with a bunt hit as well before a RBI groundout by Hampton.

Destinee Lewis then followed with a two-run home smash, her second roundtripper of the season. Simmons coaxed another walk and scored the final tally of the inning on a single by Hannah Hime.

Durant put it away with another four-run outburst in the fourth as Hampton continued to stymie the Bethel hitters.

Hamilton started the explosion with a double and came around to score on a single by Shayla Harper which sliced down the right field line. After a hit batter, Morgan delivered another hit to drive in a pair of runs. Hampton also chipped in a RBI sacrifice fly and Lewis doubled to round out the frame.

Lewis and Hamilton finished with two hits apiece to pace the Durant offense.

Durant 10, Guthrie 0

The Lady Lions wasted no time jumping on the Bluejays for four runs in the opening stanza and never looked back while improving to 12-3 on the season.

Morgan was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Hampton’s single. Hime contributed a sacrifice fly to plate another run before a Rachel Lamb single ahead of Hamilton’s two RBI hit.

After striking out the Guthrie side in the second frame, Hampton reached on catcher’s interference and Lewis, Simmons and Hime all followed with hits to make it 5-0.

Durant notched two more tallies in the third inning as Lewis and Simmons provided two-out RBI singles. They put it away on the run rule one stanza later, plating three runs thanks to run-scoring hits from Shayla Harper and Hampton drove in runs with hits and Morgan plated another on a sacrifice fly following a single from freshman Jaci Phillips.

Hampton improved to 12-1 in the pitching circle with another shutout, allowing just one hit with six strikeouts and two walks.

Lewis totaled three hits with Simmons, Harper and Hampton chipping in two each.

