Lions close out preseason with solid showing

NORMAN – For the second week in a row weather played a factor in a Durant High School football scrimmage but the Lions once again showed promise as they wrapped up the preseason Friday night at Harve Collins Field.

Despite a nearly hour and a half delay midway through the scrimmage due to lightning in the area, the Lions persevered, topping the Norman Junior Varsity, 14-0, in two quarters of live action immediately following the lengthy delay.

After the scrimmage however, Durant head coach Randy Matthews already had his sights squarely set on next Friday’s season opener with Poteau at Paul Laird Field.

“The level of competition we saw early in the scrimmage was really good for our young men, especially in the quick fire portion,” Matthews said. “We still have a lot of things we have to work on though.

“Our thoughts have been on Poteau really for the last couple of weeks and that is squarely in front of us now less than a week from now.”

Early on in the scrimmage, the Lions were forced to raise their level faced with series both offensively and defensively against Class 6A Stillwater and Norman as well as 5A Bishop McGuinness.

In spite of some struggles, Durant found its rhythm with a couple of solid runs from Bryan Usry and Kolby Blake and the short passing game from sophomore quarterback Cade Buchanan, who hooked up with a variety of receivers.

His favorite target however was fellow sophomore Jeremy Seward, who scored one of the few touchdowns in the quick fire portion of the scrimmage, splitting the seam of the defense for a 30-yard scoring grab against 5A Top 10 ranked McGuinness.

The Lions also picked up nice chunks of yardage on completions to Dakota Finley, Matthew Knox and Tre Harper.

Durant’s defense gave up a few yards against the larger opponents but generally held their own not allowing any touchdowns.

During the live half the Lions took the ball first and put together a nice 70-yard drive in five plays that culminated with Harper’s 25-yard touchdown burst. The senior running back also had a strong 29-yard run to open the drive. Buchanan also connected with Finley for 12 yards.

After forcing a Norman punt in three plays, Durant took back over at the Tiger 44 and capitalized on the great field position with a four-play touchdown march.

Buchanan found Seward for 13 yards to ignite the possession before Usry picked up 13 yards on a pair of carries. Seward then bolted the final 18 yards to paydirt on a well-executed end around.

That proved to be all the scoring as the Lion defense held tough on downs after Norman drove to the Lion 11 yard line midway through the second period. Matt Gillis added a 55-yard run to highlight Durant’s final possession.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@civitasmedia.com

Durant linebacker Landon Tubbs takes aim on a tackle of Stillwater’s Tyler Disidore during Friday’s scrimmage finale in Norman. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LandonTubbs-1.jpg Durant linebacker Landon Tubbs takes aim on a tackle of Stillwater’s Tyler Disidore during Friday’s scrimmage finale in Norman. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Running back Tre Harper cuts for good yardage as a Stillwater defender converges. Harper had a 25-yard touchdown run during the Lions’ live half of the scrimmage. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TreHarper-1.jpg Running back Tre Harper cuts for good yardage as a Stillwater defender converges. Harper had a 25-yard touchdown run during the Lions’ live half of the scrimmage. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat