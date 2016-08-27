Posted on by

Friday’s Prep Football Scores


By The Associated Press

Adair 76, Dewey 36

Alex 52, Maysville 6

Allen 46, Fox 0

Altus 35, Clinton 14

Alva 27, Blackwell 22

Bartlesville 27, McAlester 24

Beggs 49, Tulsa NOAH 6

Checotah 37, Roland 26

Chouteau 38, Summit Christian 15

Christian Heritage Academy 30, Tulsa Rogers 12

Coalgate 47, Valliant 0

Colcord 47, Fairland 7

Collinsville 47, Tulsa East Central 0

Commerce 37, Sarcoxie, Mo. 7

Community Christian 37, Elmore City 6

Crescent 46, Woodland 6

Cushing 37, Perkins-Tryon 8

Cyril 60, Cement 8

Depew 64, Wesleyan Christian 28

Destiny Christian 42, Carnegie 14

Dewar 68, Wilson-Henryetta 0

Dibble 41, Crooked Oak 7

Duncan 24, Sapulpa 21

Edmond Santa Fe 26, Booker T. Washington 23

Eufaula 48, Henryetta 14

Euless Trinity, Texas 39, Broken Arrow 16

Frederick 33, Comanche 0

Harrah 20, McLoud 18, OT

Hartshorne 27, Kingston 21

Haskell 44, Heavener 7

Hobart 32, Stratford 28

Holland Hall 28, Casady 27

Hooker 48, Sayre 15

Jenks 41, Owasso 23

Ketchum 54, Chelsea 8

Kiefer 24, Hulbert 0

Kingfisher 21, Marlow 14

Laverne 46, Tipton 38

Lindsay 44, Lexington 21

Marietta 14, Dickson 12

Merritt 70, Beaver 14

Metro Christian 27, Coweta 15

Millwood 16, Southeast 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 28, Bray-Doyle 20

Muskogee 16, Midwest City 12

Nowata 39, Salina 14

Oklahoma Union 28, Kansas 20

Panama 45, Warner 18

Plainview 35, Broken Bow 13

Prague 39, Chandler 6

Sequoyah-Claremore 42, Inola 12

Stroud 20, Okemah 9

Sulphur 48, Purcell 7

Talihina 49, Atoka 32

Tulsa Webster 35, Tulsa Hale 0

Turpin 56, Springfield, Colo. 6

Union 21, Southlake Carroll, Texas 10

Verdigris 41, Jay 13

Vian 41, Muldrow 27

Washington 14, Pauls Valley 7

Watonga 34, Okeene 0

Wayne 32, Healdton 7

