Durant hammers Tahlequah, Shawnee in tourney action

SHAWNEE – Durant continued its softball roughshod run over opponents Saturday to finish off a clean sweep through the Shawnee Tournament.

The Lady Lions rolled Tahlequah, 11-1, and then cruised past Shawnee, 10-0.

In five tournament contests, the Lady Lions posted five run rule wins while outscoring their opposition by a whopping margin of 50-1.

“All phases of the game shined during this tournament,” head coach Aaron Mullens said. “Pitching, defense and our offense were all outstanding. We scored in a multitude of ways – sac flys, hitting balls to the right side and extra base hits.

“Sydney and Izzy did a great job of keeping the opposing hitters at bay and we made the routine plays but also some highlight reel plays. Most importantly we are starting to come together as a team.”

The Lady Lions return to district action today on the road for a 2 p.m. start at Tulsa Memorial before hosting Piedmont at 6:30 on Thursday.

Durant 11, Tahlequah 1

Senior pitcher Sydney Hampton’s string of consecutive shutout innings ended at 27 but the Lady Lions had little difficulty in cruise to the run rule win.

Durant plated two runs in the first and one in the second before breaking it open.

Haley Morgan reached on a passed ball to start the game and Hampton bunted for a hit. Two outs later Hannah Hime drove in a run with a single before Rachel Lamb picked up another RBI.

Tristyn Hamilton singled and advanced all the way around on a Shayla Harper hit and run-scoring groundout from Taylor Russell to make it 3-0.

The Lady Lions iced the win one stanza later with a seven-run outburst. Destinee Lewis, Hime, Morgan and Hampton each singled while the biggest blow came from Hamilton, who tripled to drive in a pair of runs.

Tahlequah notched three hits to finally get on the board in the top of the fourth before Durant ended it moments later following hits from Hime, Hamilton and Harper.

Hime and Hamilton finished with three hits each to pace the Lady Lions with Hampton and Harper adding two apiece.

Hampton scattered three hits and fanned three in the pitching triumph.

Durant 10, Shawnee 0

Freshman Izzy Cox made the start on the rubber and recorded her first win of the season, yielding three hits to go along with five strikeouts.

The Lady Lions started a bit slowly, notching a run in the first inning on a Lewis home run and another in the second as Hime doubled and scored on a hit from Hamilton.

A four-run uprising with two outs in the third stanza provided the fuel to another run rule.

Breanna Simmons singled with two outs, Hime reached on an error and Lamb walked. Hamilton then tripled to the centerfield wall to clear the bases. She trotted home one batter later on a hit from Harper.

Durant ended it early again in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four more runs.

Morgan opened with a bunt single, Taylor Russell then singled and Darika Douglas reached on an error. Jaylin Ford added a hit and Karli Westmoreland was hit by a pitch. Jaci Phillips and Hamilton each added RBI singles to end it.

Hamilton ended with three hits again to finish a perfect 6 for 6 on the day. Harper ended with two while Russell, Hime, Ford, Morgan, Simmons, Phillips and Lewis had one each.

Sophomore Tristyn Hamilton slides in easily with a stolen base Saturday against Shawnee as the throw gets away from a Lady Wolves defender. Hamilton had a huge day offensively going a perfect 6-for-6 to help the Lady Lions to a pair of run rule victories over Tahlequah and Shawnee. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_HamiltonSteal.jpg Sophomore Tristyn Hamilton slides in easily with a stolen base Saturday against Shawnee as the throw gets away from a Lady Wolves defender. Hamilton had a huge day offensively going a perfect 6-for-6 to help the Lady Lions to a pair of run rule victories over Tahlequah and Shawnee.