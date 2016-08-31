Three Keys to an Opening Day Limit of Doves

With the arrival of September 1st on the calendar, the start of the 2016 dove hunting season is finally at hand here in the Red River Valley.

For some hunters, there will be plenty of shooting opportunity and the chance to take a daily limit of 15 doves as the Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 first split of the Oklahoma dove season gets underway (Editor’s Note: the second split is from Dec. 17-25).

For others, the shooting will be a bit more sporadic and the chances to bring home a limit of birds for the grill will be fewer and farther between.

What will determine the difference between a day of red-hot shooting en route to a limit versus a day spent swatting at mosquitoes and hoping for some shooting action?

For sure, location will be a key component since some areas of the state are simply better than others are. In general, the further west you hunt in Oklahoma, the better off the dove hunting action tends to be.

But even here in Texomaland, the chance to shoot a limit of these rocketing gray ghosts often exists, especially for those willing to pause for a few moments as they arrive at a hunting spot.

Why is that? Let me defer to a nationally known white-tailed deer hunting expert I had a chance to interview a few years back, one who dispensed some woodsy advice that works for most forms of fall hunting.

Here’s what this gentleman told me: “I’d rather give up a day or two of hunting so I can intensively scout from afar so that when I do finally hang a stand to hunt, I’m right where I need to be from the word go.”

Loosely translated for today’s 2016 Oklahoma dove season opener, that means that when you arrive at a field or a waterhole location, spend a few moments gathering pre-hunt Intel before you go charging out to make your first stand.

Specifically, look to find these three things and odds are that you’re a few steps closer to bagging a limit of doves:

Find the Chow Hall – When most dove hunters think of food for mourners passing through their part of the world, a harvested grain field usually comes to mind.

To be certain, these great little game birds are often willing to swing by and tackle a harvested field containing agricultural seed leftovers from such crops as wheat, corn and/or milo.

But don’t forget that doves also like more natural food resources too — things like native sunflowers, dove weed (croton), ragweed, pigweed, etc.

In fact, I’m usually amazed at the variety of natural foods that doves are routinely feeding on when I examine the crops of harvested birds that I’ve taken.

Learning to identify these more subtle foods – especially when they’re not too far away from overnight dove roosting sites, loafing areas and watering holes – can be a key ingredient to successful hunting on opening day, throughout the Labor Day weekend and on throughout the rest of the season.

Find the Irregularities – Like an old mossback largemouth bass holding tight to a lone stick-up on a shallow water flat, doves are often attracted to irregular features.

From a dead snag next to a waterhole to a gap in a tree line to a power line crossing a grain field to rusting agricultural implements on a farm, out of the ordinary features can often attract the attention of a passing mourning dove on the wing.

And like most other game animals and game birds, doves are often attracted to edges that exist either naturally or otherwise. Because of that tendency, pay close attention to the edges that you will come across in a dove field today.

Specifically, look for edges made by vegetation next to a harvested field; by the end of a harvested grain field pressing up against a tree line or a fence line; or even something like a crevasse, ditch or waterway running through the middle of a field or towards a tank.

Position yourself legally and accordingly to such spots and you might have some easier shooting develop as birds fly by, slow down or even prepare to land as they get ready to feed, water and survey the area.

Find the Ever Changing X – Wingshooters love to talk about the proverbial X, that magical spot that seems to naturally lure in doves (or ducks and geese if you’re a waterfowl hunting enthusiast).

And to be sure, on any given day, there typically is such a location in a field or around a waterhole that the birds will tend to gravitate towards as they fly.

But given the fast and furious nature of dove hunting, that magical X tends to change over the course of the day as the birds adjust their flight routines while an area’s hunting pressure mounts.

Since doves are willing to change their aerial flight routines with little to no advance warning, then you should be willing to do the same as you observe the shifting travel patterns of these flighty game birds.

In other words, don’t be afraid to pick up and move – in a safe manner, of course, paying close attention to the whereabouts of other hunters – when conditions warrant such a relocation effort.

I’ll confess that in my younger days of dove hunting, I tended to be somewhat reluctant to change my location. Why is that? Enjoying a good time with my hunting pals, I was falsely lulled into thinking that it would only be a matter of time before a few more doves started winging my way.

Unfortunately, that usually didn’t happen and today, realizing that I don’t live in the best dove hunting regions of the southern Great Plains, I’m much quicker to make a move in an effort to get to where the birds are currently flying.

The bottom line for me these days is that if 10 to 15 minutes goes by and the majority of the doves are flying “over there,” it will not be long before I’m picking up and on the move.

And hopefully with a little bit of wingshooting luck on my side, I’ll soon be well on my way to bagging another limit of opening day doves.

On the first day of September, a day that always serves – for me, at least – as the first real harbinger of all of the hunting action that the rest of autumn promises to bring.

Lynn Burkhead is a nationally recognized outdoor writer that lives in Denison, Texas

Thursday marks the opening bell for the first split of the 2016 Oklahoma dove hunting season, running from September 1 through Oct. 31. As always, refer to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Hunting Regulations Guide for all pertinent rules and regulations before going afield. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_HuntingPhoto.jpg Thursday marks the opening bell for the first split of the 2016 Oklahoma dove hunting season, running from September 1 through Oct. 31. As always, refer to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Hunting Regulations Guide for all pertinent rules and regulations before going afield.