Silo rallies to edge Rock Creek in baseball thriller

SILO – Dainjer Robinson’s RBI walk off single in the 7th inning capped a big comeback for Silo as the Rebels squeezed past Rock Creek, 6-5, in a Bryan County baseball thriller.

The Rebels trailed 5-3 in the sixth before a two-out, two-run single from Korben Ford knotted the score.

Sophomore Dylan Turner then came on in relief to blank the Mustangs in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for the Rebel heroics. Freshman Carson Atwood had worked the first six stanzas.

Braeden Wright opened the frame with a single ahead of a Jake Hamilton double. Robinson then delivered the game-winner.

Hamilton and Wright both finished with two hits for Silo.

Rock Creek had opportunities throughout the game offensively but left 13 runners on base, many of which were in scoring position.

Davis Rogers was tremendous in the first five innings for the Mustangs, scattering five hits with three strikeouts. Josh Eiler struck out a pair to get out of the sixth inning but was the tough-luck losing pitcher in the seventh.

Hamilton and Wright finished with two hits apiece to lead the way for Silo.

Sam Roper tallied two hits, including a double and triple, for Rock Creek while driving in a run. Eiler, Noe Alaniz, Garrett Schafer and Austin Montgomery ended with two hits each in the 11-hit Mustang attack.

Silo returns to action Thursday at 2:30 facing Stonewall in the opening round of the Latta Tournament. Rock Creek takes on the host Panthers in round one at 12:30.

The Silo Rebels scored twice in the sixth inning and once in the seventh to rally past Rock Creek, 6-5, in a Bryan County baseball thriller on Tuesday. The Rebels are now 12-2 on the season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SiloBaseball.jpg The Silo Rebels scored twice in the sixth inning and once in the seventh to rally past Rock Creek, 6-5, in a Bryan County baseball thriller on Tuesday. The Rebels are now 12-2 on the season.