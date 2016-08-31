Posted on by

Harper leads Calera past Roff


ROFF – Calera got a dynamic effort on the mound by standout Shawn Harper and posted one of its biggest wins of the season on the road at Roff, 4-3, on Tuesday evening.

Harper allowed just three hits and struck out nine as the Bulldogs rallied with two runs in the seventh inning for the victory.

Trailing 3-2, Corbin Tristen reached on an error to start the final frame and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Rylan Neal. Luke Weddle and Harper followed with hits before a balk pushed across the go-ahead tally.

Roff picked up a couple of base runners with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but Harper slammed the door with a strikeout.

Calera made the most of six hits in the contest with Chase Hamiltion notching two of those. Weddle, Harper, Cooper Hamiltion and James Vazquez added one apiece.

