Durant softball thumps Tulsa Memorial, 21-0

TULSA – It didn’t take long for the red hot Durant Lady Lions to get going on Tuesday afternoon as they pounded Tulsa Memorial, 21-0, in district softball action.

Even a long bus ride didn’t seem to faze a Durant offense that has been virtually unstoppable during the team’s current 10-game winning streak.

Tuesday was no different as the first eight Lady Lion batters recorded hits. In total the visitors finished with 22 hits in the contest, which ended after five innings on the run rule.

Haley Morgan bunted for a hit to start the game, stole second and scored on a Sydney Hampton single. Breanna Simmons contributed a two-run double, Shayla Harper and Destinee Lewis had RBI singles, Tristyn Hamilton notched a two-run triple and Taylor Russell drove in another with double.

That was all in the first inning and definitely a sign of things to come as the Chargers had no answers with Durant building a 10-0 on 10 hits in the first stanza alone.

The Lady Lions picked up another run when Hampton singled and came around to score in the second frame before adding six more runs on six hits in the third. Shayla Harper’s three-run homer was the key blow while freshman Karli Westmoreland also drove in two on a triple. Hamilton had her second triple of the day with Simmons, Russell and Jaci Phillips tossing in singles.

Hannah Hime contributed a hit and Hamilton had another safety in the fourth before the wrapped it up with four runs on five hits in the fifth. Allissa French, Phillips, Issie Cox and Darika Douglas all had hits.

Hampton picked up her 14th win with two scoreless innings before Cox finished it with three innings that included five strikeouts.

Hamilton and Simmons ended with three hits apiece while Harper, Hime, Lewis, Russell and Phillips added two each.

The Lady Lions finally return home after nearly two full weeks on the road on Thursday when they host Piedmont at 6:30.

Durant infielders talk things over at the rubber during action last weekend in the Shawnee tournament. The Lady Lions continued their winning ways on Tuesday with a 21-0 thumping of Tulsa Memorial. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DurantSoft2.jpg Durant infielders talk things over at the rubber during action last weekend in the Shawnee tournament. The Lady Lions continued their winning ways on Tuesday with a 21-0 thumping of Tulsa Memorial.