Lions will still face explosive Poteau despite graduation losses

Editor’s Note: Each week during the 2016 football season the Democrat will run a story about the Durant Lions’ upcoming opponent, usually from a guest writer.

It was quite a first year for Poteau coach Forrest Mazey. His Pirates went undefeated in regular-season play for the first time since 1950, won District 4A-4, made the Class 4A state semifinals and ended the 2015 season at 12-1.

“It was a great season, with great senior leadership,” Mazey said. “We had good kids all the way around, and that includes our underclassmen. We have a lot of holes to fill, and we’re looking for our younger kids to step up into those roles. We like what we see out of the young group. We have our seniors, anchored by Ben [Klutts] at quarterback and Daylon Duncan at outside linebacker. Overall, I think we’re a young product, but we can be a good product. It will be interesting to see how they grow — but they’re going to have to grow up quick. We don’t have time for growing pains.”

Klutts, who threw for 2,874 yards and 30 touchdowns, once again will anchor the offense. He is among the VYPE Magazine’s Top 100 Players in 2016.

“Ben is Ben,” Mazey said. “There’s no question with him being a good athlete and a good decision-maker.”

There’s still a Barcheers in the offensive backfield, but his first name isn’t Roger — who graduated after last year’s historic season and is beginning his freshman campaign collegiately at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany. The “new” Barcheers is Kale, but he’s not necessarily the only candidate to tote the pigskin.

“Our running back position is wide open,” Mazey said. “Kale [Barcheers] is back there, but you’ve got some underclassmen who are nipping at his heals because they want that job.”

There are a good corps of wideouts to whom Klutts can throw passes.

“I did like Race Williams and Caleb Skelton in the spring, and Dawson Perry and Shay Scott have also done nice jobs,” Mazey said. “We’ve got some quality receivers.”

However, the line will have quite a new look due to new faces.

“Mathew Alvarado is our only returning starter,” Mazey said. “He was at a guard last year, but we’re going to move him to left tackle. He’s also coming off a surgery in the off-season. Our offensive line is going to pave the way. Our expectations are to score point, move the chains, be productive on third downs and don’t turn the ball over.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Poteau took a big hit due to graduation as three of the nine — Austin Archey, Austin “Speedy” Skelton and Dalton Smith signed college letters of intent.

“Daylon is our anchor there, and he’s definitely the senior leader on defense,” Mazey said. “After that, it’s wide open [for positions]. It’s about as wide open as you can get. We’ve got two and three deep at every position.”

David Seeley is sports editor at The Poteau Daily News

Durant senior Kolby Blake makes a tackle during last week’s scrimmage against Stillwater. Blake is the Lions’ top returning tackler and will be counted on heavily along with the rest of a veteran defense to slow a wide-open Poteau offensive attack. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_KolbyBlake.jpg Durant senior Kolby Blake makes a tackle during last week’s scrimmage against Stillwater. Blake is the Lions’ top returning tackler and will be counted on heavily along with the rest of a veteran defense to slow a wide-open Poteau offensive attack.