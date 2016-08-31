Southeastern to challenge #9 Henderson State in opener

It won’t take long for the Southeastern Savage Storm to find out what they are made of in the 2016 football campaign as they open the season on the road tonight at Henderson State University.

The Reddies are the preseason Great American Conference favorite again, having claimed that crown four times since 2010. They welcome back 15 starters, including last year’s GAC Offensive Player of the Year Jaquan Cole.

Don’t expect the Storm to be intimidated though. Far from it.

Coach Bo Atterberry’s squad has a wealth of experience of its own from a squad that has posted back-to-back winning seasons but is still fighting for respect in the Great American Conference. They were picked eighth in the preseason, which has the veteran Savage Storm with a bit of a chip on their shoulder heading into the campaign.

That’s something Atterberry doesn’t worry too much about.

“Henderson, Ouachita and Harding have pretty much established themselves so are going to get those accolades,” the Southeastern head coach said. “The rest of us still have something to prove. I move on rather quickly from those preseason rankings.”

Southeastern will have its chance to prove something against a Henderson club that opened the season ranked ninth in the nation after going 11-2 and two rounds deep in the NCAA Division II playoffs a year ago.

It’s also on a prime time weeknight stage before what should be a near capacity crowd.

“This time of year the guys definitely get tired of practice and are ready to tee it up,” Atterberry added. “What a great opportunity it is for us facing a team ranked that high at their place. It will give us a gauge of where we are at. It’s just hard to simulate in practice what you’re going to see when the lights come on. There is a reason why the conference championship has run through Arkadelphia the last five years.”

One of the biggest reasons Southeastern will go into the opener with confidence despite the lofty Henderson ranking is what happened just one year ago at Paul Laird Field.

The Reddies escaped with a 23-16 victory thanks to a goalline stand in the final minute, stopping the Storm at the 3-yardline. Southeastern however held the high-octane Henderson State offense in check, yielding only 272 total yards, the Reddies lowest offensive output in a game since 2011.

“They are a good football team but our guys have a lot of confidence with the way we played against them a year ago,” the head coach said. “They have the offensive player of the year and multiple weapons that try to get the ball on the perimeter. We have to have great effort with our pursuit and try to get some takeaways. We must get a handle on their running game force them into third and long situations.”

Southeastern will counter with what should be a strong running attack with the return of the entire offensive line along with leading rushers Ronnie Green and Devlon Wortham. That group helped account for more than 431 yards per game last season, which ranked near the top of the GAC standings.

That group will likely be relied on early as they settle junior quarterback C.B. Cantwell into the offensive flow while making his first start.

“We are going to count on the guys up front,” Atterberry commented. “They really came along as the season progressed last year and all have a year under their belts. We have two solid guys to run the ball and take some pressure off our new quarterback (Cantwell). It’s everybody’s first time to start at some point. Ours is tonight.”

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@civitasmedia.com

