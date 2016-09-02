Rock Creek slips by Latta in Top 10 showdown

LATTA – Rock Creek plated single runs in the sixth and seventh inning to break a 2-2 deadlock and surprise host Latta, 4-2, in a Top 10 battle at the opening round of the Latta Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Josh Eiler was solid in five frames of work and was credited with the victory for the Mustangs, ranked 10th in Class A, after allowing two unearned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts in five innings. Garrett Schafer worked a scoreless sixth and Christian McGowen picked up the save by getting out of a bases loaded jam with no outs in the final stanza.

“We didn’t play that well offensively and Josh (Eiler) was nowhere near his best and that’s what I told the kids,” Rock Creek head coach Kyle Wingfield said. “We found a way to scratch one out and put it away when we needed to.

“This was a big win at an important time in the year. Right now we are 13-3 on the season and I still don’t think we’ve scratched the surface of where we could be yet.”

Noe Alaniz had a big game at the plate, finishing three for three, including a double while driving in three of the team’s four runs in the contest. Sam Roper added two hits, a double and stole two bases. Davis Rogers drove in Rock Creek’s other run with his lone hit.

Schafer and McGowen ended with one hit apiece. Ethan Adams had a hit and drove in both runs for sixth rated Latta.

Rain forced the postponement of the remainder of the first round of the tournament, which will continue at both Latta and Byng on this afternoon – weather permitting.

Latta’s Kyler Reed dives into first base as Rock Creek’s Austin Bonner looks in a pickoff throw during Thursday’s Latta Tournament contest. The Mustangs notched an impressive 4-2 victory to improve to 13-3 on the season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RockCreekBaseball2.jpg Latta’s Kyler Reed dives into first base as Rock Creek’s Austin Bonner looks in a pickoff throw during Thursday’s Latta Tournament contest. The Mustangs notched an impressive 4-2 victory to improve to 13-3 on the season.