Caddo ready for Wilson in home opener

After going 6-5 a year ago, the Caddo Bruins have been picked first by district coaches who envision a very balanced B-5.

Unlike in past years, however, head coach Jeremy Proctor’s experienced club will have several weeks to work out all of the kinks before district play begins for the six members. This year’s grouping includes highly regarded Allen. But, missing are some of the powerful programs that Caddo has butted heads with recently.

Proctor is beginning his fifth year directing the Caddo football fortunes. However, it’s just the second year back in Class B for Caddo after four years of mixing up with the big boys in 11-man. After a playoff season in 2015, the Bruins hope lessons learned then will be a springboard for a breakthrough year now.

There has been plenty of preseason hype touting the Bruins, who have been tabbed as high as 3rd in the state heading into the year. But Proctor is making sure his team stays grounded in reality. The Bruins scrimmaged twice in the preseason with Proctor starting to see some of the promise come to the surface.

“It’s starting to mesh,” he said. “The first week we struggled a little bit. We were in the rain and had two good teams (Allen and Weleetka) come over for our scrimmage. Those two teams will probably be in the playoffs along with us, hopefully. The offense is starting to click. Ledford (quarterback Colton) is starting to see a little bit more of the field. It’s starting to slow down for him. All of the backs are working real hard and everyone is doing their part.

“The defense looked a lot better at the second scrimmage when we went to Canadian. We went against a real powerhouse in Keota up there. I thought we took the scrimmage. We outscored and stopped everyone on the plays that we were supposed to.”

Caddo will be a heavy favorite in week one as Wilson is coming off a 4-6 season in Class A 11-man football and a 36-26 road loss in week zero. The Eagles fell to a Haileyville Warrior team which had been mired in a 13-game losing streak. Wilson is picked to finish last by coaches in B-4, also a six-team district. This is the school’s first season in eight-man football ever.

First-year head coach Eric Smith is looking to replace three key players, Callum McKinnon, Zach Campbell and Jake Barnes, who all signed football letters with Bacone. The offense is expected to feature senior back Sammie Schiralli (5-6, 160). A sophomore, Trace McKinnon (5-8, 185) is penciled in as the starter at quarterback. Defensively, lineman Jacob Richardson, a 5-8, 160-pound senior is expected to be the catalyst.

“They do have a game under their belts,” said Proctor. “We’ve watched them for two weeks in their scrimmages. But, they looked completely different in their game. They have some athletes out there that will come and play hard. I told my guys, you better be up for the challenge.”

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 32 Johnathun Atwood

OL 71 Matthew Jenkins

C 50 Waylon Stanley

OL 60 Michael Usrey

TE 14 Zayne Pierce

QB 12 Colton Ledford

FB 22 Daniel Stone

RB 10 Daniel Hawkins

Defense

DE 14 Zayne Pierce

NG 60 Michael Usrey

DE 71 Matthew Jenkins

LB 20 Clayton Holbrook

LB 22 Daniel Stone

DB 32 Johnathun Atwood

DB 10 Daniel Hawkins

FS 12 Colton Ledford