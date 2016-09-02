Southeastern’s volleyball team will open the 2016 campaign at home against Union (Tennesee) University at 2 p.m. Friday in the South Central Classic.

Coach Brianna Barry’s young ladies will complete first-day action against New Mexico Highlands at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s matches will have SE facing Texas A&M-International at noon with the final game against the University of Central Oklahoma at 5 p.m.

LADYSTORM SOFTBALL will be back in action Saturday as coach Ron Faubion’s team hosts Eastern State College at the SE softball field on N. 1st Avenue.

NCAA Division II limits teams to a total of four hours and that actually works pretty well because there’s no time wasted between games.

Coaches have the opportunity to send different batters to the plate regardless of the starting lineup and that allows freshmen to be placed in pressure situations.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Information Director at Southeastern along with Sports Editor for the Democrat