The Two Minute Warning

4A #8 Poteau at Durant

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Stadium: Paul Laird Field (4,500)

Records (last year): Poteau finished 12-1 (state semifinals); Durant was 4-6

Broadcast: 106.3 FM KLBC

Season Openers: The Lions sport an all-time record of 55-47-3 (.538 winning pct.) but are 53-26-2 (.667) against opponents from Oklahoma with a 2-21-1 mark against Texas foes. The 1940s were the kindest to Durant with a 9-1 mark in openers while they went 0-10 in the 1960s facing mostly opponents from south of the Red River.

Series History: Sixth meeting as Poteau leads 4-1 in the series. Durant won 13-7 in the first round of the playoffs in 1978 on the way to the state finals. The Pirates have won the past four contests including a memorable 43-42 overtime decision in the 2013 season opener.

Last Meeting: Poteau won 36-0 in last year’s season lid lifter on the way to an undefeated regular season. The Lions managed just 169 total yards and fumbled eight times.

Key Players: Durant – RB Tre Harper, QB Cade Buchanan, S Kolby Blake, DE Parker Morgan; Poteau – QB Ben Klutts, RB Kale Barcheers, LB Daylon Duncan, OL Mathew Alvarado

Notes: Durant has not won a season opener since defeating McAlester (24-7) in 2008 but that’s also the last time they allowed less than 28 points in Game 1 of the season. Poteau is replacing most of its playmakers from a year ago but does have a key cog in quarterback Ben Klutts, who threw for 2,874 yards and 30 touchdowns. The Lions will rely on a wealth of experience to get off to a good start with senior running back Tre Harper fueling a more versatile offensive attack. He averaged more than 100 yards a game during an injury-hampered junior season.