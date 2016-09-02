Kickoff is here! Lions tangle with Poteau tonight

The opponent is the same, the site is the same, but things are considerably different for the Durant Lions heading into tonight’s gridiron season opener at Paul Laird Field.

Durant heads into the contest with Poteau boasting a wealth of experience and depth, something that was non-existent at times a year ago. The Lions also have a full year under their belts in Coach Randy Matthews system and hope that all translates into much more success after going 4-6 in 2015.

“This group of young men has really set a tone on expectations ever since the end of football season last year,” Matthews said. “They are coming in with the thinking they have a championship level team and we’re excited about taking on an opponent like Poteau in the first game of the year.”

With the Pirates they will have to expect to see everything thrown at them but the kitchen sink and have been preparing for the explosive system of Coach Forrest Mazey for several weeks.

Poteau welcomes back standout quarterback Ben Klutts and his 2,834 yards passing and 30 touchdowns from its state semifinal run in which they finished 12-1. The Pirates however must replace several other key weapons.

Durant meanwhile has a host of defensive starters back that were peaking down the stretch a year ago, including tremendous efforts against state playoff teams Skiatook and Bishop Kelley.

“They definitely have some guys that are big threats to get the ball in the end zone,” the Lion head coach stated. “Coach Mazey and his staff do a great job, especially offensively, with their system. You’ve got to stop their counter game and zone play first. Then they are very effective throwing in the flat and running the tunnel screens.

“If you start to focus on those things they can send all their receivers deep for big plays and light up the scoreboard real quick. You’ve got to be fundamentally sound against them.”

Offensively the Lions will have a bit different look while attempting to spread the ball around much more in 2016.

They’ll still rely considerably on the running game and senior Tre Harper, who averaged 6.1 yards per carry with 802 yards rushing and eight touchdowns despite missing two full games with injuries. He has looked very good in the preseason, sparking the Durant offense.

Sophomore Cade Buchanan gets the nod as the starting quarterback with a strong arm and good instincts. He’ll have a multitude of weapons to get the ball to while allowing them to make plays, which Matthews pointed out as one of the team’s biggest strengths.

“We plan to spread it out a little more and the ball to the perimeter more effectively,” he said. “We should have many more scoring threats and be able to make people defend the whole field. If we can spread it around people can’t just key on the quarterback or running back positions.

“Hopefully we can stay with the plan, keep Buchanan healthy and move the ball around to different people.”

The Lions got some good work against Class 6A and 5A competition a week ago with the scrimmage against the likes of Stillwater, Bishop McGuinness, Norman and Deer Creek.

Matthews saw that as extremely beneficial.

“It was really good for our guys to go up against some outstanding athletes and competition from bigger schools,” he said. “You could tell that our kids have matured enough that they weren’t intimidated going against those type of people.”

While Durant has been preparing for Poteau for some time, this week’s focus has been heavy on the kicking game and special teams, which usually play a big part early in the year.

“A lot of our focus this week has been on the kicking game, making sure we have punts, kicks, snaps and holds all down,” Matthews added. “It’s a big advantage if you can put pressure on opponents in the kicking game and make them do things they don’t want to do.

“This point of the season you have got to make sure you don’t do things to beat yourself. Taking care of the ball and not giving opponents extra chances is one of the biggest.”

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 22 Matthew Knox

WR 2 Brandon Davis

LT 60 Jared Iscimenler

LG 53 Jacob Gooch

C 75 Tyler Olive

RG 58 Caleb Kashou

RT 71 Bruen Wood

WR 9 Jeremy Seward

QB 5 Cade Buchanan

FB 7 Dakota Finley

RB 21 Tre Harper

Defense

DE 44 David Sanders

DT 70 Trever Wann

DT 64 Cameron Steadman

DE 51 Parker Morgan

OLB 25 Bryan Usry

MLB 45 Landon Tubbs

OLB 3 Martin Angeles

CB 22 Matthew Knox

CB 2 Brandon Davis

SS 8 Kolby Blake

FS 13 Jaston Daniels

