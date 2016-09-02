Southeastern falls in a another Henderson State heartbreaker

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Heartbreak.

For the second year in a row that’s the only way to describe the outcome as Southeastern gave Great American Conference power Henderson State all it wanted before a late scoring attempt fell short.

This time the Reddies, who came in ranked 9th in the nation, held on for a 13-11 season-opening victory despite another game effort by the Savage Storm.

Despite some offensive struggles at times, the Storm had a chance at the victory with a fourth quarter march that took them to the Henderson 13-yard line but a 29-yard field goal by Joel Carlos hooked wide left with 1:28 remaining. The Reddies then ran out the clock from there to preserve the win.

“I’m really proud of the way our kids played,” head coach Bo Atterberry said. “A lot of people may say a field goal cost us but there were a lot of things we could have done better. We had some execution errors that stopped drives that we have to get cleaned up.

“We just have to keep our heads up and move on. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy against the 9th ranked team in the nation and we took them right down to the wire again.”

A big overshadowed will likely be the play of the Southeastern defense, which came up with two key takeaways and three red zone stands to hold an explosive Henderson State offense in check most of the night.

The Reddies totaled 407 yards but a big chunk of that came on two plays in the second half. Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Year Jaquan Cole finished with 90 yards on the ground as 63 came on one play.

“It was just a wonderful job by our defense,” Atterberry added. “We gave them some different looks and gave them fits most of the night.”

After a punt exchange over the game’s first three possessions, each team put together a nice drive to march deep into their opponents’ territory.

Henderson was ignited by a big 63-yard burst by Cole and got all the way down to the Savage Storm 6. Southeastern’s defense held with sacks by Raheem Wilson and Derrick Leonard to force a Houston Ray 31-yard field goal.

Trailing 3-0, Southeastern went to work offensively with a 9-play, 43-yard march. The big play was a 23-yard completion from C.B. Cantwell to Kaymon Farmer for 23 yards on third-and-17. The drive stalled at the Reddies’ 17 and Joel Carlos hit a game-tying 34-yard field goal with 13:19 left in the opening half.

The Savage Storm defense then rose to the occasion, forcing turnovers on Henderson’s next two possessions.

Trent Hannah forced a fumble which teammate Bobby Jackson recovered but Southeastern was unable to do anything with that one. They cashed in the next, however, as Wilson picked off a Reddies pass and returned it 32 yards to the Henderson 33.

Seven plays later Bryce Steele made a spectacular leaping grab of a Cantwell 19-yard pass in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. The same two hooked up three plays earlier, keeping the drive alive with a five-yard strike on 4th-and-3.

Steele was right back in the end zone moments later, snagging a two-point conversion pass from holder Jake Walters for an 11-3 Southeastern lead.

The hosts followed with the longest drive of the opening half, marching from their own 25 to the Savage Storm 7 before Ray, an All-Conference kicker a season ago, missed a 27-yard field goal after the Southeastern defense stiffened in the red zone for the second time.

Things continued much the same way in the second half despite Henderson putting together another solid drive deep into Southeastern territory. The Savage Storm unit held strong, coming up with a stop in the red zone for the third time to force a 32-yard field goal by Ray that trimmed the visitors’ lead to 11-6 with five minutes left in the third period.

The Savage Storm offense couldn’t get anything going once more and the Reddies found the spark late in the third period as Andrew Black hit three consecutive passes to quickly drive the Reddies 84 yards to paydirt. The big play was a 51-yard connection with Ben Johnson. Black ran it in from the two and Ray’s extra point made it a 13-11 Henderson lead less than a minute into the final frame.

That’s the way it remained until Southeastern’s final drive that started on a short field after the Storm defense came up with a couple of big stops, including a sack by Derrick Leonard.

Cantwell put up solid numbers in his first Southeastern start, completing 16 of 21 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target was Kaymon Farmer, who had six catches for 61 yards, tying him with Daniel Nichols for the most career receptions in school history with 192. Steele added 59 yards on five grabs.

On the ground Southeastern was limited most of the night, ending with 122 yards on 43 attempts. Ronnie Green picked up 76 of those while Devlon Wortham accounted for 51.

Wilson had a great game in the secondary, sparking the defense with eight total tackles, including two for losses, three passes broken up and a pick.

