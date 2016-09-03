Big play Lions survive Poteau in season opening win

The Durant offense managed just two first downs in the second half in Friday night’s season opener against Poteau but they couldn’t have come at any bigger time.

Tre Harper’s 74-yard touchdown burst was the biggest, squarely shifted the momentum and gave the Lions just enough cushion to hold on in a frantic finish for a 27-23 season-opening win at Paul Laird Field.

It was Durant’s first victory in an opener since 2008 when they defeated McAlester, 24-7.

“Tre’s run was a game changer to say the least,” head coach Randy Matthews said afterward. “Give Poteau credit. We hadn’t been able to do much of anything offensively in the second half up to then.”

While the Lion offense was stymied much of the final two frames it was the Durant defense that steadily rose to the occasion despite being on the field much of the game’s final two stanzas.

They also came up with the biggest turnover of the night, albeit on a punt, as Parker Morgan recovered a Poteau fumble at the Pirate 15 with 1:15 remaining to help salt the game away.

“We slowed them down enough even though our defense was out there a long time in the final two quarters,” Matthews said. “I’m just proud of the way the kids found a way to win the game.”

Harper’s touchdown run and a Kolby Blake 19-yard blast on fourth down late in the fourth period proved to be Durant’s offensive bright spots after halftime but there were plenty to go around before intermission.

Making his first career start, sophomore quarterback Cade Buchanan threw for 178 in the opening half, engineering three consecutive scoring drives that rallied the Lions from an early 7-0 deficit to build a 20-7 lead.

Buchanan ignited the first scoring march that covered 65 yards in five plays, hitting Brandon Davis with a 30-yard strike down the sidelines. Three plays later Tre Harper bolted up the middle 30 yards to paydirt. After a missed two-point conversion try the Lions trailed 7-6 but were far from finished.

Durant’s defense forced a three and out to get the ball back and the Lions were back on the arsenal. Matthew Knox covered a quick 55-yard catch and run that actually covered 82 to the end zone but was nullified by a penalty.

Brady Morgan snagged a 15-yard strike from Buchanan for the touchdown to cap what ended up as a 73-yard march in 10 plays. Dax Chapman’s extra point put Durant in front to stay at 13-7.

The Lions had their longest drive of the half on the next series, covering 80 yards in eight plays with Buchanan connecting with fellow sophomore Jeremy Seward, who made several nifty moves on the way to a 57-yard touchdown.

After managing just 110 total yards against the Durant defense in the opening half, Poteau got a spark to start the second half, recovering a Lion fumble to set up a short 30-yard scoring drive that ended with Kale Barcheers’ three-yard run.

In spite of being a bit winded, Durant’s defense came up with two big goal line stands on consecutive series, the first of which held Poteau scoreless on downs. The second resulted in a 21-yard Garrett Clark field goal that cut the lead to 20-17 with 9:45 to play in the fourth.

One play later Harper bolted through a massive hole up the middle and outraced the secondary for the key 74-yard run.

Poteau wasn’t done however, putting together a 12-play, 65-yard touchdown march on the next possession as quarterback Ben Klutts carried in from a yard out. In another huge play however Brandon Davis came slicing through to block the extra point and leave the Durant lead at 27-23.

The Lions worked some time of the clock but had to punt it back with under two minutes to play when Morgan came up with the fumble recovery to help seal it.

Harper finished with 151 tough yards on 28 carries while Buchanan hit 9 of 15 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target was Seward, who snagged four passes for 84 yards.

Brandon Davis contributed two grabs for 26 yards with Knox and Morgan added one catch apiece.

On the defensive side, Landon Tubbs had 12 tackles while Morgan chipped in 11 and Bryan Usry had nine. Jaston Daniels also contributed eight out of the secondary.

The Lions will be back home next Friday hosting rival Ardmore at Paul Laird Field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@civitasmedia.com

Senior running back Tre Harper rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns helping the Lions to a season-opening victory over Poteau. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DFB-21e.jpg Senior running back Tre Harper rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns helping the Lions to a season-opening victory over Poteau. Durant’s Parker Morgan makes a big stop of Poteau quarterback Ben Klutts for a loss on this play. Morgan had a huge fumble recovery in the closing minutes to help fuel the Durant victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DFB-51c.jpg Durant’s Parker Morgan makes a big stop of Poteau quarterback Ben Klutts for a loss on this play. Morgan had a huge fumble recovery in the closing minutes to help fuel the Durant victory. Sophomore quarterback Cade Buchanan threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as the Durant Lions toppled Poteau, 27-23, at Paul Laird Field. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DFB-5b.jpg Sophomore quarterback Cade Buchanan threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as the Durant Lions toppled Poteau, 27-23, at Paul Laird Field.