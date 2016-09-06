Bennington edges Colbert for own wood bat tourney title

BENNINGTON – Despite plenty of adversity during the week, the Bennington Bears stayed the course to capture their championship in their own fall wood bat tournament on Saturday with a 6-5 triumph over Colbert.

The Bears scored twice in both the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead before Colbert came storming back to knot the score through four stanzas, including a two-run homer from Ronnie Rickman. Bennington plated two runs in the fifth and the Leopards could only answer with one for the final margin.

Anthony Perez started on the mound for Bennington and worked the first three and one-third innings, yielding four runs on nine hits for four strikeouts and four walks. Kody Powell came on in relief and tossed the remaining three and two-third stanzas, giving up one unearned run on no hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Rickman notched two hits, scored twice and had two RBI for Colbert. Jared Tucker chipped in two hits and scored twice while Isaac Wilson and Kelton Jones also totaled two hits.

Zach Swindell and Colban Cummins ended with one hit each.

Talon McWilliams paced the Bears offensively with two hits and three runs batted in. Andrew McDonald, Powell and Tucker McWilliams each added one hit and drove in one run. Anthony Perez, Garrett Mitchell, Keaton Robison and Johnny Mays chipped in one hit apiece.

“I’m very thankful to Wapanucka for helping host the tournament for the first two days after getting three inches of rain in less than an hour on Thursday during our first game,” Bears head coach Tommy McWilliams said. “I am very proud of our boys for playing through all the adversity they had to deal with during the week. We had the weather plus had to bury a former teammate (William Minyard) on Wednesday and deal with the death of another on Thursday night (Zachary Henderson).”

Bennington is now 14-3 and will host Calera today while Colbert visits Rock Creek.

The Bennington Bears are shown after winning their own wood bat tournament championship in spite of plenty of adversity during the week. The Bears knocked off Colbert, 6-5, in the finals to improve to 14-3 on the season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BenningtonTeam.jpg The Bennington Bears are shown after winning their own wood bat tournament championship in spite of plenty of adversity during the week. The Bears knocked off Colbert, 6-5, in the finals to improve to 14-3 on the season.