Durant takes high finishes at cross country opener in Duncan

Durant’s varsity girls cross country team placed second and the varsity boys took fourth in the initial 5K race of the season held Saturday in Duncan.

There was also strong finish by Durant runners in the junior varsity and middle school divisions.

The Lady Lions were second only to powerhouse Elgin in the Class 5A-6A division, notching a score of 56 to outdistance Altus, Lawton Eisenhower and Lawton High in the top 5.

Sophomore Kylee Reed was the leader for Durant with a time of 4:22.39 to place eighth overall in the individual standings. Regan Ramos was close behind in 10th, clocking in with a time of 4:27.02.

Jenny Terron took 12th at 4:37.12 while Cassie Bisson claimed 15th at 4:45.09 and Madelynn Coffey was 16th in 4:45.78.

Junior Kendall Cordell posted a personal best mark in a 4:48.19 to place 18th overall and Catie McCraw was 21st at 4:52.39.

The varsity boys division was power-packed with teams from all classes, including perennial state champ Plainview, which took home first place.

Durant had several solid scores topped by senior Jose Vazquez, placing 10th in the individual standings in a time of 3:39.92.

Dominic Wynn ended 32nd in 3:58.81, Nick Orozco was 36th at 4:00.28 and Cody Hicks was right on his heels in 38th at 4:00.59. J.D. Younblood added a 40th finish in 4:02.14, Caden Orlando was 43rd at 4:04.95 with a personal best along with Bentley Shattuck in 47th at a time of 4:06.88.

In total there were 82 runners competing in the varsity division.

The junior varsity boys claimed second place in their division, sparked by freshman Connor Hall, who clocked in a time of 4:06.64 while placing fourth. Jessie Barker chipped in a seventh place mark of 4:08.52.

Finishing 16th was Dakota Wallace in 4:26.68, Isaias Polanco was 18th at 4:29.15 and Alex Stacey took 19th in 4:30.10. Dillon Bauchman ended 23rd at 4:34.14 with Angel Lerma claiming 24th in 4:35.70, Jose Hernandez 26th in 4:36.84 and Noe Villegas 29th at 4:41.38.

Other Durant finishers were Blake Burkhalter, 35th at 4:52.82; Alex Shastid, 36th in 4:54.02; Samuel Brown, 37th at 4:58.75; Seth Wilson, 41st in 5:22.49; Stephen Marcum, 47th in 5:56.90; Timothy Aliazas, 48th at 6:07.84; Aaron Latham, 49th in 6:10.42; Blaine Bonham, 50th at 6:11.85.

The Lady Lions were the second place team as well in the JV division, finishing only behind Elgin.

Val Orozco took fifth, Morgan Patrick was sixth, Jennifer Monroy took eighth, Haleigh Patrick was ninth and Carlie Cordell placed 10th to round out the Top 10.

Madilyn Rhynes also ended 11th as Tristan Hart was 12th, Nakayla Arguelles took 13th, Abigail Austin was 14th, Cinthia Terron finished 15th, Makenna Lher took 17th and Morgann Usry clocked in 18th.

Durant’s middle school teams also competed in the Duncan meet as the boys placed 8th and the girls were 10th in the event.

On the boys side, Dawson Reed was an 11th place medalist on the two-mile course in a time of 13:06 while Cory Hicks also medaled in 20th at 13:23.

Breydon Heflin finished 62nd in 15:15, Dawson Bowman was 72nd in 16:11 and Carter Womble was 90th at 17:17 with more than 110 runners partcipating.

Leading the way for the girls was Demi Hood, who medaled in 10th place on the 1 1/2 mile course in a time of 10:12.

Hailey Weaver was 65th in 12:27, Petra Gorges took 70th in 12:36; Laken Seeton finished 82nd at 12:55 and Madeline Nix was 88th with a mark of 13:03. Georgia Jones finished in a time of 15:35, Mallorie Norton clocked in at 16:47 and Caitlyn Hall was at 19:42.

“I thought the kids did a great job for their first meet of the year,” Durant coach Amanda Reynolds said. “We saw lots of potential in some of our new runners this year. Dominic Wynn and Jessie Barker especially. Our boys team is really young but work hard and have good leadership from senior Jose Vazquez and junior Nick Orozco. We are looking for J.D. Youngblood, Cody Hicks, Caden Orlando, Bentley Shattuck and Connor Hall to make a big impact through the season.

“Our girls team is driven this year with determination to improve on our 5th place finish at state. We lost only one runner from that group and return a strong nucleus with Kylee Reed, Regan Ramos, Adrian Tucker, Jenny Terron, Cassie Bisson and Kacy Devora. We are hoping to see a comeback from Madelynn Coffey, who broke her leg at the OSU meet a couple years ago. Kendall Cordell is really coming on as well.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@civitasmedia.com

The Durant boys cross country team placed fourth in the Duncan Invitational Meet on Saturday while facing a host of stiff competition in the season-opening affair. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DHSboysrunners.jpg The Durant boys cross country team placed fourth in the Duncan Invitational Meet on Saturday while facing a host of stiff competition in the season-opening affair. Submitted photo Durant’s Lady Lions took second in the initial cross country meet of the season in Duncan. The high school teams will be back in action on Saturday in the Southeastern Invitational which will be held at Silverado. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DHSgirlsrunners.jpg Durant’s Lady Lions took second in the initial cross country meet of the season in Duncan. The high school teams will be back in action on Saturday in the Southeastern Invitational which will be held at Silverado. Submitted photo