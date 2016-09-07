Calera, Silo post road baseball wins

Calera and Silo each went on the road to post impressive baseball victories Tuesday evening.

Calera was a 6-1 victor over Bennington as Silo rolled to a 16-3 decision over Boswell.

Both will host tournaments starting on Thursday as Calera kicks off its event at 10 a.m. against Turner while Silo faces Crowder in a noon opener at its tourney.

Calera 6, Bennington 1

Calera cashed in a five-run outburst in the fifth inning and got a solid pitching performance from Shawn Harper for the victory on the road.

Harper pitched five innings, allowing a run on three hits while striking out six and walking four. Chase Hamiltion fired two scoreless frames of relief, scattering a pair of hits with two strikeouts.

Garrett Mitchell put the Bears in front with a solo home run in the second inning but that’s all Bennington was able to push across.

Making his first varsity start, Josh Rubio held Calera in check through four stanzas, only allowing a run after Harper walked and came around to tie the game in the fourth.

Things began to unravel in the fifth however as Hamiltion was hit by a pitch to start the inning and came around to score the go-ahead run on Tristen Corbin’s double. Tyler Shupert followed with a hit and the Bulldogs began to break it open with two outs thanks to two hit batsmen, a walk and Zack Manyard single.

Calera totaled just three hits while Bennington ended with five.

In addition to Mitchell’s home run the Bears got a double from Kody Powell as well as singles from Keaton Robison, Johnny Mays and Rubio.

Silo 16, Boswell 3

The Silo Rebels got rolling offensive early and cruised to a run-rule triumph on the road at Boswell.

Tanner Jones picked up the pitching win in just four innings of work, scattering two hits along with four strikeouts.

Patch Hamilton posted a pair of doubles to pace the Silo offense. Carson Atwood, Trevor Daily, Dylan Turner and Korben Ford also notched two hits each.